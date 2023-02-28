Fujifilm opens head office in Sandton, housing its Technology Centre Africa

Located at 18 Holt Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, Fujifilm South Africa has opened its newly constructed local head office. At 999m2, the five-storey building incorporates the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa, office space for employees, boardrooms, a Fujifilm repair centre and a 30-seater auditorium for training purposes.

Fujifilm South Africa head office in Sandton. Source: Supplied

The opening of the head office coincided with Fujifilm South Africa’s ten-year anniversary in South Africa, having first opened its doors in March 2012 as a subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

The head office was constructed to fall in line with Fujifilm Holdings’ climate action targets: To produce net zero CO2 emissions by the fiscal year ending March 2041. The 18 Holt Street office is set to meet this goal, having been designed with the help of a green energy consultant. As such, it incorporates the use of solar power panels with a capacity of 65kVA, biometric access control, motion sensors, day/night lighting and energy efficient plumbing that consumes less water.

The new head office includes the only Fujifilm Technology Centre in Africa. Source: Supplied

The Johannesburg head office was designed by Empowered Space Architects and follows the opening of a new Fujifilm office and repair centre in Cape Town during 2021 and the building of the Fujifilm warehouse in Roodepoort in 2017. The offices were constructed by Bantry Construction, with building taking place from March 2022 through to handover to Fujifilm at the end of January 2023.

Present at the new office is the Fujifilm Technology Centre Africa which moved from its previous location at the Fujifilm warehouse to the new premises. It is the only Fujifilm Technology Centre on the continent, taking up two floors and providing a demo centre for Fujifilm’s different departments to showcase its solutions.

The head office was constructed to fall in line with Fujifilm Holdings’ climate action targets. Source: Supplied

This includes products from medical systems (radiography, mammography, pathology, X-ray diagnostics), graphic communication (wide format printing, packaging, commercial digital and commercial offset), as well as imaging solutions.

The 30-seater auditorium will be used to offer product training to customers, run photography workshops and to host events.