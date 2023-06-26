Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

EasyDebitSAICAMotsepe AdvertisingAICPA & CIMAXapo BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fintech News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mypinpad secures $13m investment

26 Jun 2023
Mypinpad, a provider of mobile card payments acceptance and identity authentication software solutions, is excited to unveil a significant $13m investment round led by Crossfin Holdings (Crossfin). This strategic funding will drive Mypinpad's expansion and bolster its global payments and authentication SaaS offerings.
Source: Mypinpad.
Source: Mypinpad.

Crossfin is an independent fintech group with a portfolio of innovative emerging market companies that focus on solving specific everyday pain points that are not adequately covered by existing products in the market. Mypinpad will further benefit from partnerships with other companies within Crossfin’s portfolio, many of which are engaged in areas closely associated with Mypinpad’s activities.

"We are incredibly proud to have secured this investment, especially in the current difficult investment climate," said Barry Levett, chief executive officer of Mypinpad. "It demonstrates market recognition of our value proposition, successful track record and the innovative solutions we offer. This investment will provide the necessary fuel to accelerate our growth, strengthen our global reach and potentially expand into new verticals."

Dean Sparrow, chief executive officer and co-founder at Crossfin, says the investment unlocks exciting synergies with the broader Crossfin portfolio. “Barry and his team have built an innovative, scalable business that aligns well with Crossfin’s best-of-breed mPos and SoftPos payment solutions and related mobile payment security solutions, enabling us to extend our reach across emerging markets globally.”

Currently with clients in over 20 different countries, in Apac, Emea and the Americas, the funds secured will be utilised to further develop Mypinpad’s suite of mobile payments acceptance and authentication solutions, drive technological advancements and to expand into new market segments.

NextOptions
Read more: payment solutions, fintech



Related

Source: © Yulia Grigoryeva Automated cash management reduces costs to retailers by 40% and supports customer choice
5 key benefits of automated cash management for retailers21 Jun 2023
Source:
Mastercard and Naps collaborate to fuel innovation in Morocco's digital payments realm2 Jun 2023
Source © sam74100 MultiChoice Group, Rapyd and General Catalyst have announced a joint venture, that will operate under a new company, Moment, aimed at developing an integrated payment platform for Africa
MultiChoice Group in partnership to develop integrated payment platform29 May 2023
Source: Supplied.
Digital banking: Kenya welcomes Fingo Africa9 May 2023
Source: Supplied. Nombuso Gumede, MpiloTech’s chief operating officer.
MpiloTech reports 2 new executive appointments29 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Harsha Maloo is head of payments at Synthesis.
Open banking has the potential to transform South Africa's financial-services sector28 Mar 2023
Applications open for inaugural AWS FinTech Africa Accelerator
Applications open for inaugural AWS FinTech Africa Accelerator23 Mar 2023
Source: GIBS Business School. Leila Fourie, the chief executive officer of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Solid financial results poise JSE for future growth9 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz