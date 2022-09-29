Celebrating municipal green economy change champions

GreenCape and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) are hosting an online event showcasing five green sustainability initiatives that have been implemented, or are in the process of being implemented, by municipalities across South Africa.

“There are many extraordinarily innovative sustainable municipal initiatives that are not adequately spoken about, shared or celebrated. These projects are implemented in complex environments, with numerous challenges, and often have strong replication potential,” said Cecelia Kok, head of research and advocacy projects, South Africa. “GreenCape and FNF therefore reached out to municipalities across the country to nominate sustainability projects that they have implemented or are in the process of implementing,” she added.

The top five initiatives have been shortlisted, based on the impact to service delivery, innovation, sustainability and the replication potential, and will be showcased at an event hosted online on 12 October 2022.

The finalists are:





Overstrand Municipality

Project: Overstrand Outsourcing of Bulk Water Services Operation & Maintenance

City of Cape Town

Project: Energy Management System

George Municipality

Project: Electricity Wheeling Project

uMhlatuze Local Municipality

Project: Drone technology for non-revenue water

Nkomazi Local Municipality

Project: Untum Recycling



The initiatives will be evaluated by a panel of judges and the top initiative will be announced at the event. The winning municipal initiative will receive the opportunity to produce a video production demonstrating the project, which will be shared on various platforms.