Celebrating municipal green economy change champions

29 Sep 2022
Issued by: GreenCape
GreenCape and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) are hosting an online event showcasing five green sustainability initiatives that have been implemented, or are in the process of being implemented, by municipalities across South Africa.

“There are many extraordinarily innovative sustainable municipal initiatives that are not adequately spoken about, shared or celebrated. These projects are implemented in complex environments, with numerous challenges, and often have strong replication potential,” said Cecelia Kok, head of research and advocacy projects, South Africa. “GreenCape and FNF therefore reached out to municipalities across the country to nominate sustainability projects that they have implemented or are in the process of implementing,” she added.

The top five initiatives have been shortlisted, based on the impact to service delivery, innovation, sustainability and the replication potential, and will be showcased at an event hosted online on 12 October 2022.

The finalists are:

Overstrand Municipality
Project: Overstrand Outsourcing of Bulk Water Services Operation & Maintenance

Celebrating municipal green economy change champions
click to enlarge

City of Cape Town
Project: Energy Management System

Celebrating municipal green economy change champions
click to enlarge

George Municipality
Project: Electricity Wheeling Project

Celebrating municipal green economy change champions
click to enlarge

uMhlatuze Local Municipality
Project: Drone technology for non-revenue water

Celebrating municipal green economy change champions
click to enlarge

Nkomazi Local Municipality
Project: Untum Recycling

Celebrating municipal green economy change champions
click to enlarge


The initiatives will be evaluated by a panel of judges and the top initiative will be announced at the event. The winning municipal initiative will receive the opportunity to produce a video production demonstrating the project, which will be shared on various platforms.

Register to join the event on 12 of October at 10h00 to learn more about these extraordinarily innovative municipal sustainability initiatives: Register here.

