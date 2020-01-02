Travelgram: Live tourist snaps have turned solo adventures into social occasions

View this post on Instagram

In the heart of the Peruvian Andes is a mountain like no other. Rainbow Mountain is a canvas painted by the Earth itself, with each color representing a different mineral composition. Discovered only 4 years ago, this wonder is quickly becoming a must see destination in Peru, for those willing to take the hike! I must say it was one of the most challenging hikes I've ever attempted, mostly due to the altitude, with its peak being at 17,060ft. Rainbow mountain will take your breath away...literally! Who else has this on their bucket list??