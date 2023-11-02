Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Public Liability News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Court dismisses Prasa commuter application for delictual damages

2 Nov 2023
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has reiterated that measures are in place to ensure the safety of commuters following the dismissal with costs of an application brought by a commuter suing the agency for delictual damages arising from injuries sustained while on board a Metrorail train.
Image source: Leonard Zhukovsky –
Image source: Leonard Zhukovsky – 123RF.com

In a statement on Wednesday, Prasa said the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the application saving the organisation R2.9m in claims.

“The High Court found that the plaintiff's testimony was insufficient, lacked credibility and was unreliable. It did not support her version of events and, as a result, failed to establish Prasa's liability or wrongful conduct,” Prasa said.

The incident dates back to 10 September 2019, when the plaintiff took a train to Park Ryne in Durban.

“She testified that she fell off the moving Metrorail train through open doors at the Park Ryne station. Prasa’s legal Counsel argued that the plaintiff was the sole cause of the incident due to her own negligence.

“A Metrorail guard who was on duty when the incident took place testified that she had been sleeping when the train arrived at her destination and subsequently jumped off the train as it departed from Park Ryne station,” the agency said.

The High Court granted Prasa absolution from the instance on 26 October 2023.

Furthermore, the court could not find that she was a lawful commuter at the time of the incident.

“According to the Legal Succession to the South African Transport Services Act 9 of 1989 it is a criminal offence to board a train without purchasing and producing a ticket or producing proof of purchasing a ticket.

“While any injury or accident involving a commuter in our rail environment is unfortunate and regrettable, Prasa welcomes the judgment handed down by the High Court and the R2.9m saving. From a governance perspective, the judgment represents a positive step toward our ongoing efforts to reduce passenger related liabilities,” Prasa said.

Prasa said the organisation has taken a zero-tolerance approach to negligence and passenger injuries through the recent launch of the “Asiphephe – Let us be safe” safety campaign.

“The high-tech X’trapolis Mega Trains that we are rolling out on the recovered corridors/and or routes are designed with commuter safety in mind.

“They feature automated doors that cannot be forcefully opened by commuters, and the trains do not move when the doors are open or when an obstruction is detected.

“Recently, the Railway Safety Regulator issued the agency with an Annual Safety Improvement Plan Notice of Compliance, indicating its satisfaction with the safety measures put in place by the organisation,” Prasa said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: PRASA, public liability, delictual liability

Related

Source:
This is where people are occupying Metrorail's Central Line in Cape Town26 Oct 2023
Prasa launches accommodation to house NSFAS students
Prasa launches accommodation to house NSFAS students25 Oct 2023
Primedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising
Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor launches a new era of commuter advertising5 Oct 2023
Prasa warns job seekers against fake website
Prasa warns job seekers against fake website5 Sep 2023
Prasa promises full service on Cape Town's Northern Line by December
Prasa promises full service on Cape Town's Northern Line by December31 Aug 2023
Prasa spends R2.1bn on rail infrastructure in Gauteng
Prasa spends R2.1bn on rail infrastructure in Gauteng29 Aug 2023
The Prasa property in Newlands, Cape Town, which axed board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane rented for three months, had not been rented out by the rail agency for eight years, according to Ramatlakane’s affidavit before the High Court. Photo: Steve Kretzmann | GroundUp
Axed Prasa board chair goes to court to get his job back23 Aug 2023
Prasa's decision to cancel railway security contracts &quot;reckless and irresponsible&quot; says Scopa chair
Prasa's decision to cancel railway security contracts "reckless and irresponsible" says Scopa chair24 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz