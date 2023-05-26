Industries

Africa


Electricity minister given power procurement role

26 May 2023
By: Alexander Winning
President Cyril Ramaphosa has transferred to his electricity minister the responsibility to procure new power generation capacity, taking it away from the mining and energy minister, Ramaphosa's office said on Friday, 26 May.
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during a visit to assess progress on bringing back online faulty units and boosting power generation at the Kusile Power Station in Delmas, in Mpumalanga. 2023. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during a visit to assess progress on bringing back online faulty units and boosting power generation at the Kusile Power Station in Delmas, in Mpumalanga. 2023. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

In March, Ramaphosa appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to the newly created post of electricity minister to try to find a solution to the worst power cuts on record. But Ramokgopa's powers had not been clearly delineated.

"After due consideration, President Ramaphosa has transferred to the minister of electricity all powers and functions contained in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, which were previously entrusted to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act deals with new generation capacity.

Corruption in South Africa: Former CEO's explosive book exposes how state power utility was destroyed
Corruption in South Africa: Former CEO's explosive book exposes how state power utility was destroyed

By 1 day ago

Government critics accuse mining and energy minister Gwede Mantashe of being too slow to procure new generation capacity and reluctant to embrace renewable energy, seen as one of the quickest ways of easing the country's crippling power shortage.

Ramaphosa's office said Mantashe would still be the one to implement new power procurements.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
