Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Enlit AfricaGreenCapeBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA can keep coal-fired plants running longer, climate committee says

15 May 2023
By: Carien du Plessis and Bhargav Acharya
South Africa's top climate policy body on Monday, 15 May, suggested the government could delay retiring its ageing coal-fired power plants to address electricity shortages, adding a power crisis had put the country on track to meet its climate goals anyway.
Aerial view of parts of a residential area in Johannesburg affected by load shedding. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Aerial view of parts of a residential area in Johannesburg affected by load shedding. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The ANC has recommended that Eskom delay the decommissioning of its ageing coal-fired power stations to help minimise rolling electricity outages.

However, it is also committed to a plan - partly funded to the tune of $8.5bn by the United States, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union - to accelerate a shift away from coal and towards solar and wind energy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the total cost could prove ten times higher than what Western donors are offering to finance.

"The least-cost approach is to pull the coal plants off when they reach the end of their economic life," said Crispian Olver, executive director of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), adding that this would be the point at which it costs more to maintain them than let them go.

First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published
First RFP under Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme published

26 Apr 2023

Good progress being made on emissions reduction, says Olver

"Moving the decommissioning ... by a couple of years is ... not going to fundamentally affect our NDC (nationally determined contributions to emissions reductions)," he added. "We are making good progress (on) emission reductions partly because of the extent of (power cuts) ... and anemic economic growth."

South Africa is heavily reliant on coal for electricity. As a result, it coughed out 430 megatonnes of CO2 in 2021, making it the world's 14th biggest carbon emitter, according to the latest data from Global Carbon Atlas. That put it ahead of Britain, Mexico and Australia, all of which are much bigger economies.

South Africa's national target for emissions reductions is 398-510MtCO2e by 2025 and 350-420MtCO2e by 2030.

Donors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether this would be acceptable under the terms of the energy transition deal.

A South African government source, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak, said South African officials had met diplomats from the donor countries over the possibility of delay on 28 April.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Eskom, Cyril Ramaphosa, coal-fired power plants, Crispian Olver, Presidential Climate Commission

Related

Govt to appeal exemption of hospitals, schools, police stations from load shedding
Govt to appeal exemption of hospitals, schools, police stations from load shedding10 May 2023
Source:
YDigital Media's load shedding sync gives advertisers and brands reach and budget relief during power outages8 May 2023
Willie and Dan star in the ad. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Sticking it to the man with Xtend8 May 2023
Enlit Africa: Shedding light
Enlit AfricaEnlit Africa: Shedding light5 May 2023
Eskom losing well over R1bn a month through theft, says De Ruyter
Eskom losing well over R1bn a month through theft, says De Ruyter26 Apr 2023
The importance of reporting, transparency and accountability
SAICAThe importance of reporting, transparency and accountability25 Apr 2023
Eskom aims to recoup up to 1,500MW from electricity demand reduction
Eskom aims to recoup up to 1,500MW from electricity demand reduction24 Apr 2023
With new B-BBEE laws gazetted by the president, what now for the SA media industry?
Advertising Media ForumWith new B-BBEE laws gazetted by the president, what now for the SA media industry?20 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz