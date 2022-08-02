Industries

    Government to take on Eskom debt, but unclear how much

    2 Aug 2022
    By: Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya
    The principle that the South African government will take on some of Eskom's debt has been agreed, but there is no consensus over how much, the finance minister said on Monday, 1 August.
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
    Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

    Eskom is saddled with around R400bn of debt it cannot afford to service without government bailouts.

    "It's an accepted issue ... that debt for Eskom is unsustainable," finance minister Enoch Godongwana told a news conference. "It poses a risk to the sovereign. To avoid that sovereign risk, the sovereign has got to step in."

    "What has not been settled yet ... is the quantum of that, how much will be taken by the sovereign, but the principle is there. At the moment both (National) Treasury officials and Eskom officials are developing scenarios which we will table before cabinet," Godongwana added.

    Eskom in talks with Botswana about importing power
    Eskom in talks with Botswana about importing power

    28 Jul 2022

    The minister was part of a delegation of ministers expanding on measures announced a week ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle the country's worst power crisis to date.

    Ramaphosa pledged to expand generation, cut red tape and buy surplus electricity from private producers and neighbouring countries.

    Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, Enoch Godongwana, Eskom debt



    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz