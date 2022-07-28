Industries

    Eskom in talks with Botswana about importing power

    28 Jul 2022
    Eskom said on Wednesday, 27 July, it was in talks with the Botswana Power Company about the possibility of importing electricity.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    "The commercial price and quantum are still the subject of negotiations," Eskom said in a statement, adding any agreement would be subject to approval by South Africa's energy department and energy regulator.

    On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Eskom could seek to buy surplus electricity from neighbouring countries to help plug a shortfall.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
