Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down

Protesters blocked roads leading to some power plants operated by Eskom on Thursday, 23 June, the company's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, after wage talks with unions broke down.

Medupi coal-fired power station near Lephalale in Limpopo. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mantshantsha said groups of people, some wearing union outfits, were protesting outside the Duvha, Hendrina, Matla, Arnot, Medupi and Matimba coal plants."Some of these protesters have blocked roads leading to some of the power stations, which hampers the movement of people and goods into or out of the facilities," he said in a statement."While some incidents of intimidation have been reported, the protesters are largely peaceful at this stage."Police have been deployed.On Wednesday, Eskom said salary negotiations with unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa had reached a deadlock after multiple rounds of talks.