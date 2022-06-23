South Africa
Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down
23 Jun 2022
23 Jun 2022
|
Email
|
Print
|
PDF
By:
Anait Miridzhanian
Protesters blocked roads leading to some power plants operated by Eskom on Thursday, 23 June, the company's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, after wage talks with unions broke down.
Medupi coal-fired power station near Lephalale in Limpopo. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mantshantsha said groups of people, some wearing union outfits, were protesting outside the Duvha, Hendrina, Matla, Arnot, Medupi and Matimba coal plants.
"Some of these protesters have blocked roads leading to some of the power stations, which hampers the movement of people and goods into or out of the facilities," he said in a statement.
"While some incidents of intimidation have been reported, the protesters are largely peaceful at this stage."
Police have been deployed.
On Wednesday, Eskom said salary negotiations with unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa had reached a deadlock after multiple rounds of talks.
Next
Tags
Eskom
Numsa
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
NUMSA strike
SOURCE
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
https://www.reuters.com/
Let's do Biz