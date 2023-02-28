Industries

Nokia signs deal with MTN to expand 5G in South Africa

28 Feb 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
Nokia said on Monday it has been selected by MTN South Africa for the first time ever as one of its 5G radio access network equipment providers, as the mobile carrier expands next-generation wireless services across the country.
New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain 26 February 2023. Reuters / Albert Gea
New Nokia's logo is displayed before GSMA's 2023 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain 26 February 2023. Reuters / Albert Gea

"Under the deal, Nokia will modernise the existing 2G, 3G, 4G radio network and expand MTN's 5G radio network across 2,800 sites in the central and eastern part of the country," Nokia said in a statement. Nokia did not give financial details of the deal.

MTN South Africa, the second biggest carrier in the country, snapped up airwaves worth R5.2bn ($282.66m) in a R14.4bn spectrum auction in March last year. Even before the auction it had launched 5G services in select cities.

($1 = 18.3964 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Jane Merriman
