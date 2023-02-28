Nokia signs deal with MTN to expand 5G in South Africa

"Under the deal, Nokia will modernise the existing 2G, 3G, 4G radio network and expand MTN's 5G radio network across 2,800 sites in the central and eastern part of the country," Nokia said in a statement. Nokia did not give financial details of the deal.
MTN South Africa, the second biggest carrier in the country, snapped up airwaves worth R5.2bn ($282.66m) in a R14.4bn spectrum auction in March last year. Even before the auction it had launched 5G services in select cities.
($1 = 18.3964 rand)
