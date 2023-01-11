Industries

Telkom, Rain terminate deal talks; Telkom shares jump

11 Jan 2023
Telecoms operator Telkom and data network provider Rain have terminated discussions about a potential acquisition of Rain, Telkom said in a statement on Wednesday, 11 Janaury, sending Telkom's shares sharply higher.
Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 2 March 2022. Reuters /Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Customers are served at a branch of South Africa's mobile operator, Telkom, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 2 March 2022. Reuters /Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

In September, Telkom received a non-binding proposal from Rain, which wanted Telkom to buy it in exchange for new shares in Telkom.

"After initial discussions, but prior to any due diligence, the parties have decided that a suitable transaction is not possible at this time," Telkom said.

Rain to submit merger proposal to Telkom in due course
Rain to submit merger proposal to Telkom in due course

16 Aug 2022

Telkom's shares were up about 12% on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at 1114 GMT.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
