Why is MTN data more expensive in South Africa? Company responds...

Following public outcry over MTN data prices in South Africa and a threatened boycott with the #NoRechargingForMTN hashtag, MTN has shed more light on local pricing for its data bundles.

The company provided insight on its pricing considerations when asked for comment on the proposed boycott.



Here are a few of the responses and information that MTN provide:



MTN acknowledges user concerns over data

The company told Memeburn that it is fully aware of the ongoing outcry over its data package prices.



