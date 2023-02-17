Review: Hyundai's new Grand Creta is a good reminder of why SUVs are so popular

Hyundai boasts an impressive line-up of SUVs in the South African market. The brand is well aware of the popularity of this segment and has capitalised on this by creating various models. I tested one of these SUVs, the Grand Creta, which is not to be confused with the regular Creta, to find out whether or not it's a good buy and to see if it adds value to Hyundai's SUV lineup. Here are my impressions of the Hyundai Grand Creta.

I got into the new Grand Creta right after spending seven days with Honda’s new HR-V and I remember feeling disappointed. I couldn’t put my finger on it at the time, but in hindsight, I realise that I perceived the quality of the interior to be inferior to the HR-V, hence my disappointment.

However, after spending two days with the new Grand Creta, I understood that I made a misjudgement. The interior of the Grand Creta is solid, reasonably comfortable, and spacious for a family of four.

Some facts about the Grand Creta:

The Grand Creta has five different derivates with options in petrol and diesel.

The Executive derivatives come with 17-inch wheels, and the Elite versions come equipped with 18-inch wheels.

An 8-inch infotainment system is available across the range.

Wireless charging for all derivates.

A multi-function steering wheel.

Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay are across the range.

Two powertrains are available: a 2l Smartstream MPi engine and a Smartstream 1.5l diesel CRDi engine with options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

On the Executive models, the 2l petrol engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automotive gearbox.

The turbocharged 1.5l diesel engines are coupled with six-speed automatic gearboxes in Executive and Elite derivatives.

The petrol engine’s maximum power output is 117kW with a torque of 191Nm. From the turbodiesel engine comes 85kW and a torque of 250Nm.

Frontal side airbags for the driver and front passenger and two curtain airbags are on all models.

Front and rear Park Assist for the Elite derivatives, front only for Executive level.

Hill-Start Assist Control and Electronic Stability Program for all versions.

My thoughts and verdict on the Grand Creta

On the outside, the new Grand Creta is more appealing than the standard Creta, as it doesn’t have the odd-looking rear lights that the latter has. Adding to that appeal is the new grill design that is seen on other new Hyundai SUVs. Its ground clearance of 20cm gives it enough robustness to fit the bill of an SUV design. Although the Grand is not my favourite-looking car, its design is not terrible.

One of the things I liked about the Grand Creta was its space and its practicality. The seven-seater is suited for families and I think it offers the right amount of space for each individual in the car. The boot is also quite spacious and was useful when I had to pack a few things at the back for a trip.

The drive quality is superb and smooth. The gearbox is up to standard. On roads that bend the Grand Creta holds its weight with steering that is on point. The suspension ensured a relaxed drive for four people on longer roads. Overall, I found the Grand Creta SUV to tick most of the boxes, even though its design is not my favourite. Fuel consumption kept in the range of the claimed figure of Hyundai (8,9ls/100km on Executive automatic derivative), even though I was a bit heavy with my foot at times whilst driving in Cape Town. It’s also worth mentioning that I kept it mostly in Eco mode on the Elite model I tested.

Overall, the seven-seater Grand Creta is a great addition to Hyundai’s SUV line up and I particularly recommend it for younger families because of its practicality and performance.

Pricing