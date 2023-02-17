Review: Hyundai's new Grand Creta is a good reminder of why SUVs are so popular

I got into the new Grand Creta right after spending seven days with Honda’s new HR-V and I remember feeling disappointed. I couldn’t put my finger on it at the time, but in hindsight, I realise that I perceived the quality of the interior to be inferior to the HR-V, hence my disappointment.
However, after spending two days with the new Grand Creta, I understood that I made a misjudgement. The interior of the Grand Creta is solid, reasonably comfortable, and spacious for a family of four.
On the outside, the new Grand Creta is more appealing than the standard Creta, as it doesn’t have the odd-looking rear lights that the latter has. Adding to that appeal is the new grill design that is seen on other new Hyundai SUVs. Its ground clearance of 20cm gives it enough robustness to fit the bill of an SUV design. Although the Grand is not my favourite-looking car, its design is not terrible.
One of the things I liked about the Grand Creta was its space and its practicality. The seven-seater is suited for families and I think it offers the right amount of space for each individual in the car. The boot is also quite spacious and was useful when I had to pack a few things at the back for a trip.
The drive quality is superb and smooth. The gearbox is up to standard. On roads that bend the Grand Creta holds its weight with steering that is on point. The suspension ensured a relaxed drive for four people on longer roads. Overall, I found the Grand Creta SUV to tick most of the boxes, even though its design is not my favourite. Fuel consumption kept in the range of the claimed figure of Hyundai (8,9ls/100km on Executive automatic derivative), even though I was a bit heavy with my foot at times whilst driving in Cape Town. It’s also worth mentioning that I kept it mostly in Eco mode on the Elite model I tested.
Overall, the seven-seater Grand Creta is a great addition to Hyundai’s SUV line up and I particularly recommend it for younger families because of its practicality and performance.