The Mercedes-Benz EQB: All electric family seven-seater SUV

The electric initiative from Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa is accelerating as fast as the Mercedes-EQ models themselves: with the EQA, EQB, all-rounder EQC and the luxury saloon EQS, a total of four new models from Mercedes-EQ are being introduced in South Africa in 2022.

The EQB enriches the successful Mercedes compact car family and is closely related to two models in particular: the EQA, whose advanced drive technology it shares; and to the GLB Internal compact SUV. This is where the long wheelbase (2,829mm), the spacious and variable interior and the optional third row of seats with two additional individual seats come from.

Electro design

The EQB interprets Mercedes-EQ's Progressive Luxury in an edgy and particularly characterful way. It features the characteristic Mercedes-EQ black panel grille with a central star. A further distinctive design feature of the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles is the continuous light strip at the front and rear.

A horizontal fibre-optic strip connects the daytime running lights of the full-LED headlamps, ensuring a high level of recognisability both in daylight and at night. The inside of the headlamps is finished to a high level of quality, detail and precision. Blue colour highlights within the headlamp reinforce the signature

Mercedes-EQ appearance

The function-oriented greenhouse with upright windscreen makes the comfortable interior possible. Circumferential and protective cladding elements structure the overall proportion. The muscular and sensuously modelled vehicle shoulder dominates the side view, which is further enhanced by the rise of the beltline. Outwardly positioned wheels give the EQB a powerful character and confident stance on the road.

Exclusive to this model are light-alloy wheels in a bi- or tri-colour design, up to 20 inches in size, in some cases with rosé gold-coloured or blue decorative trim. The LED tail lights merge seamlessly into the tapering LED light strip. This underlines the horizontal sense of width of the EQB in the rearview.

In addition, the number plate is placed on the bumper, which allows for a beautifully sculpted tailgate. The studded roof rails underline the high utility value of the new EQB.

Widescreen cockpit

The large body of the dashboard has a cut-out in the driver and passenger area. The driver faces a Widescreen Cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience).

The robust character of the interior is underlined by tubular elements in an aluminium look.

Interior

Depending on the design and equipment line, a spectacular backlit trim piece and rosé gold-coloured decorative elements on the air vents, seats and vehicle key provide clues to the electric character in the interior of the EQB. The instruments, with their electric car-specific displays, pick up on the same colour scheme with rosé gold-coloured and blue highlights.

Space throughout is notable, with generous legroom throughout the first and second rows of seats, and sufficient space in the optional third-row bench for occupants up to 1.6m tall. Extensive safety features include retractable head restraints, seat belts with belt tensioners and force limiters on all outer seats and a side window-bag that also covers passengers in the third row.

Generous standard specifications

The comprehensive standard specification of the EQB includes such features as the Progressive Package, LED High-Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the Easy-Pack tailgate with electrically operated opening and closing, Keyless-Go, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, Navigation Connectivity Package, Comfort seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and a reversing camera for added convenience and a better overview when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather.

Charged up!

At home or at public charging stations, the EQB can be conveniently charged at up to 11kW with alternating current (AC) using the on-board charger. The charging time required for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is considerably faster than at a domestic power socket.

According to Mark Raine, Co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa, the EQB “is the perfect outdoor-lifestyle-oriented SUV for families and young couples, while at the same time making a bold statement on the road. With the latest in digitalisation and maximum practicality via an optional seven-seater configuration, the EQB complements the South African way of life in the most sustainable way.”

Price

The EQB 350 4Matic will be available in South Africa at a price of R1,374,500. This includes a PremiumDrive Platinum five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and an 8-year battery warranty.