Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BLUETTIEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Impala takes control of RBPlat after acquiring key investor's stake

31 May 2023
By: Felix Njini
Impala Platinum has acquired a 9.26% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the company said on Wednesday, 30 May, taking a controlling 55.46% shareholding in the smaller, asset-rich miner.
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

In a statement, the Johannesburg-based platinum group metals (PGM) producer said RBPlat will become an Implats subsidiary.

"The PIC is a strategic shareholder and key stakeholder in the South African PGM industry, and its decision to sell to us strongly affirms the rationale of the Implats transaction, which is key to the long-term economic stability of the Rustenburg region," Implats CEO Nico Muller said.

AngloGold to switch primary listing to US as has 'outgrown' SA
AngloGold to switch primary listing to US as has 'outgrown' SA

By 15 May 2023

Impala was involved in a drawn-out takeover battle with rival Northam Platinum, which had built a 35% stake in RBPlat since late 2021, before terminating its counter bid last month.

The PIC is the biggest shareholder in both Impala and Northam, with 20.01% and 17.15% stakes, respectively, giving it kingmaker status in the protracted bidding war between the two rivals.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Public Investment Corporation, Northam Platinum, Implats, Impala Platinum, Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Nico Muller, platinum group metals, RBPlat



Related

How green hydrogen can help unlock economic growth and decarbonisation benefits for SA
How green hydrogen can help unlock economic growth and decarbonisation benefits for SA13 Apr 2023
Northam quits RBPlat takeover battle
Northam quits RBPlat takeover battle6 Apr 2023
Zimbabwe allows miners, exporters to keep more forex from exports
Zimbabwe allows miners, exporters to keep more forex from exports6 Feb 2023
Image source: Hanna Kuprevich –
PIC considers CCMA ruling8 Sep 2022
Sibanye Stillwater CEO says market conditions not ideal for gold M&A
Sibanye Stillwater CEO says market conditions not ideal for gold M&A12 Aug 2022
R140m school for Rustenburg mining community
R140m school for Rustenburg mining community8 Aug 2022
Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals
Zimbabwe to double royalty rate on platinum group metals29 Jul 2022
Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal
Impala Platinum signs five-year wage deal29 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz