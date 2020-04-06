Gauteng calls for donations of PPE, ventilators

“The fight against Covid-19 requires a joint effort by all sectors of society. This includes the increasing of the resource capacity of the Gauteng health system across the board with regards to its Covid-19 response,” said the provincial department.
To date, over 1,600 people in South Africa have tested positive for the virus.
“It is against this backdrop that we call on those who wish to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, to donate PPE and ventilators. These donations will supplement government resources and will be utilised at special sites, which are being put in place to house Covid-19 patients,” the provincial government said.
Role of PPE
PPE such as masks and gloves play an important role in minimising exposure to the spread of infections, while ventilators assist the breathing process when the virus has caused failure or damage to the lungs.
“According to WHO [World Health Organisation], Covid-19 causes damage to the lungs and as a result, one in six people becomes seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties. To alleviate this, a ventilator is used to push air, with increased levels of oxygen into the lungs,” the department said.
The department needs two types of ventilators namely, mechanical ventilation and non-invasive ventilation.
“We are calling on organisations, corporates, NGOs and individuals, to support us in the fight against this pandemic,” it said.
Those who wish to donate can send an email to or call: +27(0)726330515.
