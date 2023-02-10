Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Manufacturing jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA manufacturing output falls 4.7% in December

10 Feb 2023
Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 4.7% in December 2022 compared with December 2021.
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
Source: Reuters/James Oatway

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-12.0% and contributing -2.7 percentage points); basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-7.0% and contributing -1.3 percentage points); and food and beverages (-4.4% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0.1% in December 2022 compared with November 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.4% in November 2022 and -6.0% in October 2022.

In 2022, total manufacturing production decreased by 0.3% compared with 2021. The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-2.5% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point); and wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (-2.8% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point).

South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November

18 Jan 2023

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2022. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (-4.6% and contributing -1.1 percentage points); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-3.5% and contributing -0.7 of a percentage point).

Sales results for December

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 1.1% in December 2022 compared with November 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 2.9% in November 2022 and -4.7% in October 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2022.

The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (8.2% and contributing 1.2 percentage points). The largest negative contribution was made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division (-5.4% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

NextOptions
Read more: Stats SA, manufacturing production, manufacturing sales, SA manufacturing

Related

Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
South African factory activity stable in January - Absa PMI1 Feb 2023
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November
South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November18 Jan 2023
SA's manufacturing output down 1.1% in November - Stats SA
SA's manufacturing output down 1.1% in November - Stats SA11 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
South African factory activity expands in December - Absa PMI6 Jan 2023
Mervyn Gers Ceramics: World-class and handcrafted in the Cape
Mervyn Gers Ceramics: World-class and handcrafted in the Cape19 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African retail sales down 0.6% in October15 Dec 2022
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory5 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African retail sales dip 0.6% in September16 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz