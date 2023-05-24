Industries

Africa


TNPA calls for proposals for 20MW renewable energy plant at Port of Richards Bay

24 May 2023
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is inviting companies in the energy sector to submit proposals for a renewable energy purchase programme in South African ports. The programme aims to install a 20MW solar photovoltaics (PV) plant with a battery energy storage system at the Port of Richards Bay.
Source:
Source: Transnet Port Terminals

TNPA has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a service provider to design, construct, test, commission, operate and maintain a 20MW solar photovoltaics (PV) plant with a battery energy storage system, for a period of seven years, at the Port of Richards Bay.

TNPA is also planning to roll out the renewable energy program across all of its commercial seaports, with an overall installed capacity of approximately 100MW. RFP documents for the Port of Richards Bay can be accessed from the National Treasury’s e-tender publication portal and/or the Transnet website.

TNPA’s energy mix plans include the deployment of renewable energy, providing access to Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), microgrids, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), backup electricity generator sets and exploring the future use of green fuels such as ammonia and/or hydrogen in its marine fleet.

Increasing resilience and preserving the environment

"Securing alternative energy capacity forms part of TNPA Desired End State strategy that aims to enhance internal capabilities to ensure business continuity across the port system, whilst increasing business resilience and preserving the environment," said Amanda Makgoga, sector specialist:
Renewable Energy.

This renewable energy plant design will comprise a ground-mounted solar PV plant and a rooftop system. This helps in reducing carbon emissions and providing a cost-effective, reliable energy supply to the port and its users.

Future plans will see TNPA rolling out the Renewable Energy programme across all its commercial seaports, with an overall installed capacity of approximately 100MW.

RFP documents for the Port of Richards Bay can be accessed from the National Treasury’s e-tender publication portal and/or the Transnet website.

