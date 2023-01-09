Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Shipping News South Africa

Logistics & Transport trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with

9 Jan 2023
By: Yusri Mohamed, Amal Abbas, Florence Tan, Alaa Swilam, Mahmoud Mourad and Jonathan Spicer
Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said.
An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An aerial view of the Gulf of Suez and the Suez Canal are pictured through the window of an airplane on a flight between Cairo and Doha, Egypt, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The M/V Glory, which was sailing to China, suffered a technical fault when it was 38km into its passage southward through the canal, before being towed by four tugs to a repair area, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

The Suez Canal is one of the world's busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

In 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became stuck in high winds across a southern section of the canal, blocking traffic for six days before it could be dislodged.

The M/V Glory is a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed.

It departed Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on 25 December bound for China with 65,970 metric tonnes of corn, according to the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) overseeing Ukraine grain exports.

The JCC, which includes representatives from the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, said the ship had been cleared to carry on its journey from Istanbul after an inspection on 3 January.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Yusri Mohamed, Amal Abbas, Florence Tan, Alaa Swilam, Mahmoud Mourad and Jonathan Spicer

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Amal Abbas, Florence Tan, Alaa Swilam, Mahmoud Mourad, Jonathan Spicer; writing by Nadine Awadalla, Henriette Chacar and Aidan Lewis; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely.
Read more: shipping industry, transport industry, logistics and transport

Related

#BizTrends2023: Global and local market volatility to continue into 2023
#BizTrends2023: Global and local market volatility to continue into 20231 day ago
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them
#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them1 day ago
Liam Connors, Client Director, Digital Logistics, BT
#BizTrends2023: 3 key approaches to maintaining sustainable logistics in 20231 day ago
Italy's Eni sets up sustainable transport services company
Italy's Eni sets up sustainable transport services company3 Jan 2023
Flight delays at OR Tambo resolved
Flight delays at OR Tambo resolved29 Dec 2022
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results
Transnet posts profit in half year consolidated financial results28 Dec 2022
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows
Port of Cape Town interim truck staging area to improve traffic flows23 Dec 2022
MSC Group completes purchase of Bollore Africa Logistics
MSC Group completes purchase of Bollore Africa Logistics22 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz