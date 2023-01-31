Industries

Air cargo conference highlights opportunities on the African continent

31 Jan 2023
The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is expected to increase intra-Africa trade in transport services by nearly 50%, according to estimates by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA). In 2019, air accounted for only 0.9% of intra-Africa freight transport. With the implementation of AfCFTA, however, this could double airfreight volumes from 2.3 to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030.
Image source: Gallo/Getty

The potential and possibilities for air cargo are the focus of the Air Cargo Conference hosted by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport: South Africa, on 23 February 2023 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

According to the global industry body the International Air Transport Association, despite lockdowns and border closures across the continent, Africa’s air cargo volumes rose 1% during 2020. Air cargo transports about $5.6t worth of goods, or about 35% of world trade by value, but represents only 1% by volume.

"The transport sector is set to benefit significantly from AfCFTA," says Elvin Harris CMILT, president of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport: South Africa. "The aim of the CILTSA Air Cargo conference is to explore the opportunities that it brings to the air cargo industry."

The aim of AfCFTA is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of people, goods and investments, enhancing competitiveness and supporting economic transformation.

The draft agenda for the half-day conference includes:

1. "Airlines and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area: Increasing connectivity and the movement of air cargo across the region" by Dr Joachim Vermooten – CEO: Vermooten and Associates.
2. "What is needed for AfCFA to work and what is the impact of AfCFTA on the supply chain?" by Devlyn Naidoo MILT – executive: Sars and Other Government Agencies (OGAs): the SA Association of Freight Forwarders
3. Africa’s airline development: An airline’s perspective
4. Data Driven Decisions Enabled by Digital Transformation by Munya Husvu, CEO: ISB Optimus
5. Artificial Intelligence/technology case study

