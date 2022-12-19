Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Aviation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety

19 Dec 2022
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to enhance aviation safety in South Africa. Under the MoU, the SACAA recognises the Iata's Operational Safety Audit as an acceptable means of compliance with SACAA regulations to complement its safety oversight function.
Source: Supplied | From left to right: Iata’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi and SACAA CEO and Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza.
Source: Supplied | From left to right: Iata’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi and SACAA CEO and Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza.

The MoU will strengthen the cooperation between Iata and Sacaa and allow the two parties to explore further initiatives for improving safety in the region.

"Safety is the industry’s top priority and IOSA continues to demonstrate the benefits of global standards underpinning safety operations. In 2021, African airlines on the IOSA registry had zero accidents.

"We congratulate the South African Civil Aviation Authority for their continued leadership in advancing a safe and efficient air transport industry in the region and for helping promote a single set of global safety standards," says Kamil Alawadhi, Iata’s regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East.

NextOptions
Read more: air travel, South African Civil Aviation Authority, International Air Transport Association, aviation safety, aviation industry, air transport, travel industry, logistics and transport

Related

Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year
Ethiopian Airlines sees passenger rebound from Covid this year12 hours ago
Source: Sm105 via
Fastjet adds two new Zim routes15 hours ago
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry
Global research reveals key trends shaping the hotel industry15 Dec 2022
Image source:©welcomia via
Visa openness in Africa sees steady improvement in policies14 Dec 2022
Acsa ready for peak travel season at its airports
Acsa ready for peak travel season at its airports14 Dec 2022
Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people
Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people13 Dec 2022
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season13 Dec 2022
Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?
Business travel: Is it time to take a deep dive into your data?13 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz