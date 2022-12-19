Iata, South Africa Civil Aviation Authority sign MoU on aviation safety

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to enhance aviation safety in South Africa. Under the MoU, the SACAA recognises the Iata's Operational Safety Audit as an acceptable means of compliance with SACAA regulations to complement its safety oversight function.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Iata’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi and SACAA CEO and Director of Civil Aviation, Poppy Khoza.

The MoU will strengthen the cooperation between Iata and Sacaa and allow the two parties to explore further initiatives for improving safety in the region.

"Safety is the industry’s top priority and IOSA continues to demonstrate the benefits of global standards underpinning safety operations. In 2021, African airlines on the IOSA registry had zero accidents.

"We congratulate the South African Civil Aviation Authority for their continued leadership in advancing a safe and efficient air transport industry in the region and for helping promote a single set of global safety standards," says Kamil Alawadhi, Iata’s regional vice-president for Africa and the Middle East.