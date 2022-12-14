Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LexisNexisBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


SIU seconded to Prasa to investigate corruption

14 Dec 2022
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Board has seconded the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe corruption, which includes the existence of ghost workers, misappropriation of funds and the infringement of the supply chain management (SCM) processes.
Source: SANews.gov..za
Source: SANews.gov..za

During its meeting on Tuesday the Board reiterated its position that corruption will not be left unattended.

“The Board has already received a preliminary report on the existence of the ghost workers and there is a clear prima facie evidence that there are explicit records for wrong doings.

“The Board has received reports that warrant it to investigate further and engage the law enforcement agencies to recover monies that have been misappropriated by the defrauding of the Insurance Companies,” Prasa said.

The SIU has also been requested to conduct lifestyle audits.

Prasa employees will be subjected to this process, which would be done by the SIU to unearth any form of misconduct.

In addition, the investigation will look at the infringement of the SCM processes by any employee(s) not limited to members of SCM committees’ ie. (Bid Specification Committee, Bid Evaluation Committee and Bid Adjudication Committee).

“The Board has received unpleasant reports that there are deliberate attempt to sabotage the awarding of critical tenders which will unlock modernisation and alleviate unemployment and poverty. Such actions will also form part of the scope of investigations by SIU.

“The Board is further looking for other irregular matters as pointed out in various forensic reports that should be included in the proclamation by the President,” Prasa said.

Prasa employees are encouraged to co-operate with seconded members of the SIU in order to ensure expediency and finalisation of these matters.

“All efforts are to restore Prasa’s mandate of offering affordable and better services to the people of South Africa,” the agency said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: corruption, SIU, PRASA, Special Investigating Unit, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, corruption and fraud

Related

#OrchidsandOnions: The real price of shock value
#OrchidsandOnions: The real price of shock value1 day ago
Pretoria train stations brought back to life after years of closure
Pretoria train stations brought back to life after years of closure6 Dec 2022
Source:
Threat to Ramaphosa's efforts to rekindle investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised economy2 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
Rand recovers from fall on the back of panel findings against president1 Dec 2022
Source:
Rushed legislation to avoid greylisting betrays a weakened law-making regime18 Nov 2022
Image source: cottonbro studio from
Prasa identifies ghost employees costing payroll R200m15 Nov 2022
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation
EOH to pay back R191m to Department of Water and Sanitation15 Nov 2022
The SCA on Tuesday rejected Siyangena Technologies’ appeal bid. Archive photo of Siyangena’s so-called “speed gates” at Cape Town Station. Photo: Kim Reynolds/GroundUp
Appeal court trashes Siyangena's R5.5bn appeal bid2 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz