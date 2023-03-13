Fairmont adds Cape Town's Cape Grace to Africa portfolio

The iconic Cape Grace Hotel is set to transition into a fully branded Fairmont property by end of 2023, becoming the Cape Grace by Fairmont. The property has recently been purchased by Kasada Hospitality Fund LP, one of the leading independent real estate private equity platforms dedicated to hospitality in sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Supplied

Guests staying at the hotel can choose to stay at one of the 120 luxurious rooms, take advantage of two food and beverage outlets, enjoy the diverse vibrant tourist attractions available at the V&A Waterfront, located a short walking distance from the hotel, or take in the relaxing and private surrounding offered by the undisturbed ocean view from the property.

"We are noticing a real momentum in South Africa for luxury hotel brands, and we couldn’t think of a more iconic hotel than Cape Grace to establish our footprint in the country," says Mark Willis, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

"The world-class service of the brand combined with the unique location and unparalleled level of luxury the Cape Grace Hotel will be featuring, offers the promise of an unforgettable experience to any guest or visitor coming into the property."