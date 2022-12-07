FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has announced that it has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria, to meet the country's growing international shipping demands.

Source: Supplied

Businesses and customers in Nigeria now have access to a wider portfolio of FedEx Express shipping solutions, while Red Star Express Plc, its service provider in Nigeria continues to provide the infrastructure for ground operations.

Services on offer to customers include a range of digital tools that are set to make shipping easier and more efficient including:

• Opening a new account,

• Tracking shipment status,

• Creating shipping air waybills,

• Scheduling courier pickups, and managing billing.

Additionally, FedEx will have sales and customer technology teams on the ground to interact and provide enhanced logistics to help local businesses grow internationally.

Nigeria is the largest and fastest-growing economy in Africa, and the African Development Bank projects that the average growth rate for the country’s economy will increase by 3.2% between 2022 to 2022.

Source: Supplied

Taarek Hinedi, vice president for FedEx Middle East and Africa operations, says: "Today we are closer to our customers than ever before. This strategic step makes it easier for local businesses to ship with us as they look to tap more import and export opportunities and grow their customers around the world."

"Nigeria is on the right path for further growth and FedEx is committed to supporting this growth and connecting Nigeria to some of the biggest trading partners located in Asia and Europe. The FedEx network is crucial to provide businesses with greater connectivity between Africa and Europe as well as within the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region," says Hinedi.

"As Nigeria continues with its 2021 to 2025 National Development Plan to increase the share of its exports to Africa up to 35% from a base figure of 20%, businesses will require a range of international services and solutions to help boost the economy."