Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Distribution News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers

7 Dec 2022
FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has announced that it has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria, to meet the country's growing international shipping demands.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Businesses and customers in Nigeria now have access to a wider portfolio of FedEx Express shipping solutions, while Red Star Express Plc, its service provider in Nigeria continues to provide the infrastructure for ground operations.

Services on offer to customers include a range of digital tools that are set to make shipping easier and more efficient including:

• Opening a new account,
• Tracking shipment status,
• Creating shipping air waybills,
• Scheduling courier pickups, and managing billing.

Additionally, FedEx will have sales and customer technology teams on the ground to interact and provide enhanced logistics to help local businesses grow internationally.

Nigeria is the largest and fastest-growing economy in Africa, and the African Development Bank projects that the average growth rate for the country’s economy will increase by 3.2% between 2022 to 2022.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Taarek Hinedi, vice president for FedEx Middle East and Africa operations, says: "Today we are closer to our customers than ever before. This strategic step makes it easier for local businesses to ship with us as they look to tap more import and export opportunities and grow their customers around the world."

"Nigeria is on the right path for further growth and FedEx is committed to supporting this growth and connecting Nigeria to some of the biggest trading partners located in Asia and Europe. The FedEx network is crucial to provide businesses with greater connectivity between Africa and Europe as well as within the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region," says Hinedi.

"As Nigeria continues with its 2021 to 2025 National Development Plan to increase the share of its exports to Africa up to 35% from a base figure of 20%, businesses will require a range of international services and solutions to help boost the economy."

NextOptions
Read more: distribution, FedEx, logistics industry, transport industry, logistics and transport

Related

Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame
Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame3 hours ago
Road Safety Report on SA transport sector released
Road Safety Report on SA transport sector released1 day ago
Africa's air cargo market contracts over 8%
Africa's air cargo market contracts over 8%1 Dec 2022
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck30 Nov 2022
Ivory Coast completes second shipping container terminal
Ivory Coast completes second shipping container terminal29 Nov 2022
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports28 Nov 2022
Making logistics 4.0 a reality
Making logistics 4.0 a reality24 Nov 2022
Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry
Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry23 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz