Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Criminal Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Oscar Pistorius seeks parole

31 Mar 2023
By: Wendell Roelf, Anait Miridzhanian and Siyabonga Sishi
Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic champion jailed in 2016 for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, will ask a parole board on Friday to release him early from prison, lawyers and prison officials said.
FILE PHOTO: Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, 14 June 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
FILE PHOTO: Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, 14 June 2016. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

Once the darling of the Paralympic movement for pushing for greater recognition and acceptance of disabled athletes, South African Pistorius shot dead Steenkamp, a model and law student, in his bathroom on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The athlete, known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from public hero to convicted murderer in a trial that drew worldwide interest.

Pistorius has become eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence. Steenkamp's family oppose his bid and will give verbal and written statements at the hearing on the impact the murder had on them, their lawyer Tania Koen told Reuters.

Arriving at Atteridgeville prison near the capital Pretoria on Friday morning, Reeva's mother June Steenkamp said she was feeling nervous.

"It's going to be very hard to be in the same room as him," she told reporters from her car. "I don't believe his story."

A prison spokesperson confirmed the closed-door parole board meeting was under way.

Gun enthusiast Pistorius told his trial he had believed Steenkamp was an intruder when he shot her several times through the bathroom door with ammunition designed to inflict maximum damage to the human body.

He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term, but had that sentence increased to 13 years after an appeal by prosecutors who argued the initial sentence was too lenient.

Pistorius, who had both legs amputated as a baby, reached the peak of his fame in 2012 when he became the first double amputee to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics, reaching the 400m semi-finals in London.

At a trial that captured worldwide attention nine years ago, the athlete shuffled through the court without his prosthetics to show how vulnerable he was faced with the threat of an intruder.

He broke down crying as he told the court that he had been trying to protect Steenkamp when he fired the shots. The prosecutor at the time accused him of using emotional breakdowns to avoid questioning.

He met Steenkamp's father Barry last year when participating in a process known as victim-offender dialogue - part of South Africa's restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together in a bid to achieve closure.

The independent parole board must determine, among other issues, whether Pistorius is at risk of committing similar crimes in the future, prison spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

It will also consider his disciplinary record, training programmes in prison and his physical and mental state, prison officials said.

Pistorius' lawyer, Julian Knight, told Reuters he was not in a "position to comment until such time as the Parole Board has made a decision".

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Wendell Roelf, Anait Miridzhanian and Siyabonga Sishi

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian, Wendell Roelf, Nellie Peyton, Siyabonga Sishi; editing by James Macharia Chege and Alison Williams
Read more: Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp, murder trial, Oscar Pistorius trial, oscar pistorius ruling, Wendell Roelf

Related

Andre de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive of state-owned power utility Eskom speaks during a media briefing in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 January 2020. Reuters/Sumaya Hisham//File Photo
Eskom says police investigating alleged poisoning of CEO9 Jan 2023
Source:
Threat to Ramaphosa's efforts to rekindle investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised economy2 Dec 2022
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional coal exports28 Nov 2022
Source: Reuters.
South Africa's Biovac in new oral cholera vaccine deal25 Nov 2022
Former South African president, Jacob Zuma attends a news conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 October 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
SCA orders Zuma back to jail after ruling medical parole unlawful22 Nov 2022
Badri Younes the Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation at The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Johanna Botha the Mayor of Laingsburg and Dr Phil Mjwara from the Department of Science and Innovation attend the sod turning ceremony for Africa's first Deep Space Ground Station in Matjiesfontein, South Africa, 8 November 2022. Reuters/Shafiek Tassiem
South Africa's new ground station to help NASA track space flights10 Nov 2022
ExxonMobil makes new offshore hydrocarbon discovery off Angolan coast
ExxonMobil makes new offshore hydrocarbon discovery off Angolan coast8 Nov 2022
Niger to see first exports from new $2.5bn oil pipeline in mid-2023
Niger to see first exports from new $2.5bn oil pipeline in mid-202320 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz