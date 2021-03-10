Corporate & Commercial Law News South Africa

Menu

E-commerce Day

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Legal jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

High Court orders suspension of spectrum auction

10 Mar 2021
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has noted the judgment handed down by the High Court on the auctioning of spectrum.
© Fedor Selivanov – 123RF.com

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ordered the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to halt the planned auction of radio frequency spectrum licences, pending a hearing of contentions raised by broadcaster e.tv and Telkom.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the ministry remains open to mediation for the parties involved in order to find a common solution through alternative dispute resolution outside of the court process.

Woan is me - overview of high demand spectrum policy

The Department of Communications has published its highly-anticipated 'Policy on High Demand Spectrum and Policy Direction on Licensing of a Wireless Open Access Network', which purports to address South Africa's longstanding spectrum scarcity challenges...

By Nozipho Mngomezulu, Peter Grealy, Wendy Tembedza, Ziyanda Ngcobo, and Karl Blom 20 Aug 2019


“Like all parties involved, government would like to see the auctioning of spectrum taking place without delay. The department remains committed and focused on completing the Broadcasting Digital Migration project, and switching off all analogue transmitters, in line with the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during this year’s State of the Nation Address,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

The Minister also called on all parties and the sector to work together in the spirit of “give and take”, and avert further delays on auctioning of spectrum.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: spectrum allocation, ICASA, spectrum auction, radio frequency spectrum

Related

Legal challenges, opportunities for SA's TMT sector in 202125 Feb 2021
Telkom withdraws part of spectrum court application against ICASA11 Jan 2021
ICASA to hold public hearings on the Subscription Television Broadcasting Services Inquiry7 Jan 2021
Communications and Digital Technologies SOEs merge15 Dec 2020
Mobile users cannot opt-out of govt texts28 Apr 2020
Draft regulations on ownership and control in the communications sector20 Feb 2020
Scan DisplayScan Display Rwanda delivers seamless solution at AIDS conference27 Jan 2020
SA taking steps towards a 4IR economy11 Nov 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz