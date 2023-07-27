Industries

Eight candidates shortlisted to be next Public Protector

27 Jul 2023
Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector has shortlisted eight candidates for the position with interviews expected to be held in August.
Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin –
Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin – 123RF.com

The term of current incumbent, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, ends in October. She is currently suspended.

The eight candidates vying for the position are:

  • Current acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
  • Advocate Oliver Josie
  • Johannah Ledwaba
  • Muvhango Lukhaimane
  • Advocate Lynn Marais
  • Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane
  • Advocate Kwena Tommy Ntsewa
  • Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 October 2016. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
Public protector suspended ahead of inquiry

By 10 Jun 2022

“Committee Chairperson Cyril Xaba said the candidates will be interviewed over two days, 23 and 24 August 2023. He said the committee agreed in its previous meeting that 38 nominations and applications received complied with the criteria and included all the required documents. Two candidates have since withdrawn from that process.

“[The] committee followed the guiding principles in shortlisting candidates and reduced the initial 38 to eight. Mr Xaba said the committee had to look for a fit and proper person for the position but as the law does not describe the term fit and proper, the committee used case law, which offers a guide in this regard, specifying character, experience, knowledge and skills,” the committee said.

A two week screening process of the candidates will commence from 1 August until 18 August.

“As part of this selection process, all shortlisted candidates will be subjected to suitability screening, reference checks and qualifications verification, among other processes.

“This will be followed by interviews and the committee’s deliberations on candidates. The committee is expected to report back to the National Assembly by 31 August 2023,” the committee said.

