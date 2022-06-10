Industries

    Public protector suspended ahead of inquiry

    10 Jun 2022
    By: Bhargav Acharya
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the country's top anti-corruption official to pave way for an inquiry by a parliamentary group into her ability to hold office, the government said on Thursday, 9 June 2022.
    Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 October 2016. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane listens during a briefing at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 October 2016. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
    Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, was appointed in 2016 by Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma. She is seen as allied to Zuma's faction within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which is opposed to Ramaphosa's faction, a claim she has denied.

    Her tenure has been marred by allegations she drove an anti-Ramaphosa campaign and she has been widely criticised for losing several high-profile court judgements.

    Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane
    Mkhwebane given 10 days to explain why she should not be suspended

    18 Mar 2022


    The development comes after the president asked Mkhwebane in March to provide him with reasons not to suspend her, after a parliamentary committee decided to continue with its motion to remove her.

    On Wednesday, a statement issued by the Public Protector said Mkhwebane had received unfair criticism and has also been accused by the media and politicians of "targeting" certain members of the executive branch of government and getting involved in party politics.

    The South African parliament had in 2020 begun proceedings to oust her amid criticism of her record in office.
    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Bhargav Acharya

    Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by James Macharia Chege and Chris Reese
    Let's do Biz