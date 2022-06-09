Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyBizcommunity.comLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Law Practice News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

  • Public Relations Officer with graphic design background Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Rogers appointed as Constitutional Court judge

    9 Jun 2022
    President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.
    Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers
    Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers
    In a statement, the President described Rogers as a highly experienced judge, who has served as a judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court.

    He has been on the bench for the past nine years, following many years in legal private practice.

    “The appointment of Judge Rogers as Constitutional Court Judge follows the President’s consultation with the Chief Justice and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly, interviews conducted by the Judicial Services Commission and their recommendation of four names for the President to consider,” the Presidency said.

    President Ramaphosa has wished Rogers well in his new role, which takes effect from 1 August 2022.
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za
    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Owen Lloyd Rogers, Constitutional Court judge

    Related

    Acting Judge of Constitutional Court appointed
    Acting Judge of Constitutional Court appointed26 Jul 2017
    Zuma consults political parties on ConCourt post
    Zuma consults political parties on ConCourt post25 Apr 2017
    Pull-out exhausts JSC
    Pull-out exhausts JSC5 Oct 2016
    Four on short list for post in highest court
    Four on short list for post in highest court31 Aug 2016
    New judges appointed by Zuma
    New judges appointed by Zuma8 Feb 2013
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz