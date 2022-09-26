Industries

    HP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs

    26 Sep 2022
    Issued by: HP
    To navigate an increasingly challenging economy and position themselves for long-term growth, small and medium business owners are seeking increased efficiencies, processes, and technology to boost productivity. Over 80 percent of small businesses rely on printing to operate, yet 55 percent admit they do not have time to manage the technology, according to a survey conducted with Morning Consult.[1] One small business owner surveyed said, "Managing printers is not a very efficient use of time or energy."
    HP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs

    While business has seen significant growth in recent years, South African entrepreneurs have contended with a contracting economy on the back of a global pandemic, with many reporting the need to curb business expenditure to survive.

    To help alleviate small business owners’ cost challenges and deliver high-quality, efficient and affordable printing solutions, HP launched the innovative HP LaserJet Tank MFP. The family of devices boasts intuitive features along with the newest printing technologies to better support the next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners.

    HP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs

    The LaserJet Tank has the most innovative toner management system, streamlining print management and ensuring cost-effective longevity between toner refills. The cartridge-free performance significantly brings down running costs and decreases the hassle of replacing toner cartridges, like most standard printers. Instead, HP’s toner refilling solution offers an effortless top-up – a process that is touted to be straightforward, ultra-high yield and requires only a moment of time.

    Key highlights and features of the HP LaserJet Tank MFP include:

    THE ONLY CARTRIDGE FREE LASER PRINTER

    o Mess-free toner refill solution, requiring just 15 seconds of attention
    o Ability to print up to 5000 pages with the pre-filled Original HP Toner, plus save on refills with ultra-high yield HP Toner Reload Kit

    DURABLE, WITH SUSTAINABLITY IN MIND

    o HP Toner Reload Kit that saves up to 90% waste
    o Optimized tank design of up to 17% smaller size even with auto two-sided printing plus life-long imaging drum

    SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE FOR POWERFUL PRODUCTIVITY NEEDS

    o Double-sided printing at fast speeds with 40-sheet automatic document feeder support
    o Reliable wireless connectivity
    o HP Wolf Essential security
    o Best-in-class HP Smart App with Smart Advance scanning features

    HP launches industry first cartridge-free LaserJet Tank printer with focus on SMEs

    Even with daily use, the LaserJet Tank printer enables longevity between imaging drum replacement while key features enable users to get through high-volume printing activities with ease without minimising print quality. Users can also seamlessly connect using the best-in-class HP Smart app, enabling remote printing from a smartphone plus access mobile scanning features with Smart Advance. Security features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected.

    With the tremendous growth of small businesses over the last two years around the globe, HP has a unique opportunity to provide budding entrepreneurs and small business owners with the products they need to navigate their business journeys. The HP LaserJet Tank MFP is a premier offering combining incredible performance with hassle-free print management. This addition to HP’s LaserJet series underscores the company’s commitment to helping small businesses thrive through efficient, easy-to-use solutions.

    To learn more about the HP LaserJet Tank MFP Series please visit https://www.hp.com/za-en/printers/laserjet-tank.html

    About HP

    HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

    [1] HP commissioned global research firm Morning Consult to conduct independent research on this topic. It was conducted between March 15th - 16th, 2022 among a sample of n=500 Micro Business Owners in the US and UK. The second research was conducted between May 26th and June 3rd, 2022, among a sample of n=250 Micro-Business Owners (those with 50 employees or less) within Canada.

