Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICAIrvine PartnersBitventureMilpark EducationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Financial Manager The Vaal
  • Risk Anticipation Analyst Cape Town
  • Risk Manager - Risk Anticipation Cape Town
  • Tax Administrator Johannesburg
  • Accounts Clerk Johannesburg
  • Financial Administrator - Sage Evolution Johannesburg
  • Financial Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Fraud Risk Analyst Cape Town
  • Business Developer - Solar PV Johannesburg
  • Payroll Administrator Johannesburg North
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Stitch moves to expand its payment-method offering

    23 Nov 2022
    Payments and data API Stitch today announced the launch of a new payment method: Direct Deposit, or manual transfer.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels.

    Now businesses in South Africa can offer their customers even more ways to pay through a single API, while enjoying seamless reconciliation, instant notifications and faster settlement.

    Bank transfer continues to rise as the fastest-growing payment method among consumers in South Africa, with 39% of e-commerce purchases projected to come from bank transfer in 2022, according to Global Data.

    LinkPay, the flagship Stitch instant EFT solution, enables customers to link a bank account to the apps and platforms they use frequently to make one-click payments, while Stitch InstantPay enables friction-free instant EFT checkout even for guest users.However, some customers prefer to initiate a manual transfer from within their banking apps.

    As part of its mission to make it as easy as possible for businesses to accept payments and for customers to pay, Stitch has expanded its offering beyond instant EFT to encompass manual transfers.

    With Direct Deposit, businesses can:

    • Avoid the need to develop and maintain direct integrations with individual banks
    • Receive notifications for payments made by means of manual EFT
    • Reconcile payments seamlessly alongside other Stitch methods
    • Enjoy faster settlement times as opposed to waiting days

    Stitch chief procurement officer, Junaid Dadan said: “We want to give consumers more choice in how they wish to pay, while ensuring a fantastic experience for them, and taking the headache out of payments acceptance and reconciliation for the merchant.

    "With Direct Deposit, customers can choose to initiate a transfer from their banking apps to a merchant account. The merchant will be notified instantly, and the transactions will be automatically reconciled alongside other payments coming through Stitch - no need for businesses to develop and maintain integrations with each bank individually.”Virtually any business that accepts digital payments can benefit from Stitch Direct Deposit.

    Core use cases include:

    • E-commerce: Fulfill goods faster and more seamlessly when accepting manual transfers
    • Investment solutions: Automatically trigger account crediting or investment when a customer’s funds clear by means of manual EFT
    • Digital wallets or accounts: Receive instant notifications when a customer has funded their wallet from outside the app or platform
    • Lenders and insurers: Reconcile premiums and repayments from different payment methods

    Businesses that already leverage Stitch InstantPay or LinkPay solutions can easily add Direct Deposit to their existing integration.

    NextOptions
    Read more: e-commerce, EFT, Stitch

    Related

    Image source:
    4 ways to beat tricky last-mile deliveries in SA townships this Black Friday15 Nov 2022
    How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics
    How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics11 Nov 2022
    Source: © Tobias Dziuba Amazon is a live and complex environment and each country comes with its own complexity
    How to succeed on Amazon2 Nov 2022
    Source: Massmart
    How Walmart has helped Massmart ramp up e-commerce31 Oct 2022
    Source:
    Leveraging data to drive actionable insight on e-commerce platforms25 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Peach Payments partners with Stitch to bring instant EFT checkouts for merchants24 Oct 2022
    SA shoppers warned of online scams ahead of shopping season
    SA shoppers warned of online scams ahead of shopping season20 Oct 2022
    #Newsmaker: New PayFast and PayGate MD looks to shift the payments paradigm
    #Newsmaker: New PayFast and PayGate MD looks to shift the payments paradigm12 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz