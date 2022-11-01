The best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers

Industries

1 Nov 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
If you need to reach South African investment and finance decision-makers, Daily Investor is the ideal platform.
If you need to reach South African investment and finance decision-makers, Daily Investor is the ideal platform.

Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

It is read by 358,000 South African fund managers, analysts, investors, and financial professionals each month.

This is complemented by 19,800 of these readers having created a personal account on the site, and 22,500 professionals signing up for the Daily Investor newsletter.

Best investment content

Launched on 1 August by Broad Media, Daily Investor has quickly cemented its position as South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

It provides the country’s investment and finance community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data.

Insightful perspectives on JSE-listed companies, coverage of international stocks, insights into macroeconomic events, and regular stock pick features augment Daily Investor’s stellar offering.

Partner with Daily Investor

Daily Investor has a dedicated marketing team that helps businesses partner with it and reach South Africa’s investment and finance decision-makers.

It offers a range of marketing solutions which ensure your message reaches your target market, while providing a trusted and brand-safe environment.

To find out more about partnering with Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.

Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
