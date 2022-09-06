Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaBitventureBizcommunity.comSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Recession fears pushing the dollar to multi-year highs against the majors

6 Sep 2022
Andre CilliersBy: Andre Cilliers
The DXY index traded at a two-decade high of 110.37 yesterday as global recession fears pushed investors to the safety of the greenback.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

The euro and pound fell to a 20-year and 37-year low of .9875 and 1.1441, respectively, against the dollar yesterday, while the yen hit a new 24-year worst level of 140.96 this morning.

The Chinese yuan touched a new two-year weakest level of 6.9430 this morning, prompting the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to cut foreign-exchange reserve requirements for banks in an effort to support the currency.

The dollar has retreated somewhat this morning as markets await the opening of US markets after the Labor Day holiday yesterday. The dollar is currently at 0.9950 against the euro and at 1.1565 against the pound.

The pound seems to have taken the appointment of Liz Truss as the new prime minister fairly well, while the euro is firmer ahead of the European Central Bank's interest-rate decision on Thursday.

The rand initially succumbed to the strong dollar yesterday as it weakened to R17.42 levels but recovered to close at R17.17 as the dollar pulled back. The local currency is trading even firmer at R17.13 this morning, in line with stronger emerging market (EM) currencies and some improved risk appetite.

As we stated yesterday, the rand was getting quite stretched and was due some correction. The local currency has also recovered against both the euro and pound, and is trading at R17.0630 and R19.8350, respectively.

Yesterday was a quietish day on the metals front due to the closure of the US markets. Gold closed flat while platinum and palladium showed modest gains.

This morning we have all three metals trading slightly firmer at $1,716 for gold, at $850 for platinum, and at $2,050 for palladium. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec+) has agreed to cut the supply of crude by 100k barrels a day from October in an effort to prop up the oil price.

Brent crude is currently trading at $95 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $88.70.

NextOptions
Andre Cilliers
Andre Cilliers' articles

About Andre Cilliers

Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.
Read more: European Central Bank, Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE

Related

Source:
A rush to safety19 Aug 2022
Source:
Argentina's central bank hikes interest rate by 9.5% overnight12 Aug 2022
Source: Reuters.
Pound gains some respite from the strong dollar in wake of Boris Johnson resignation8 Jul 2022
Source: 123RF
A first in 30 years: global bonds and equity markets in the red1 Jul 2022
Source: The Russian Central Bank. REUTERS.
Russia's central bank slashes key interest30 May 2022
Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns
Stricter Covid lockdowns in China raise concerns9 May 2022
The JSE in turmoil
The JSE in turmoil6 May 2022
Traders prepare for decision on record-level rate hike
Traders prepare for decision on record-level rate hike4 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz