Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HelmXapo BankBinanceAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Tharisa agrees $130m debt facility with Absa, Société Générale

28 Mar 2023
South Africa-based Tharisa Plc has agreed a $130m debt facility with Société Générale and Absa as part of its debt capital programme.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

The platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome producer said the facility, which spans three and a half years, is made up of a loan of $80m and a revolving $50m facility, secured by commodity offtake agreements.

“This debt raise forms part of our strict approach to capital allocation and combines ongoing investment in our producing mining operations and our growth projects," chief financial officer, Michael Jones said.

Tharisa, which produces PGMs and chrome from its open pit mine in Rustenburg, South Africa, is currently building its 70% owned Karo PGM mine in Zimbabwe for $391m.

Karo is expected to begin production in July 2024 with an initial output of 194,000 ounces.

Last December, Tharisa said it had raised $31.8m for the Karo project through a three-year bond issue on Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Absa, Société Générale, Tharisa

Related

Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner
Rand ShowRand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner19 hours ago
Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit13 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
SA factory activity slumps in Feb on record load shedding - Absa PMI1 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
South African factory activity stable in January - Absa PMI1 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa group to list on A2X30 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
South African factory activity expands in December - Absa PMI6 Jan 2023
Source: Supplied. Sydney Mbhele, Absa group chief brand, marketing and corporate affairs officer.
Absa appoints new group executives9 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz