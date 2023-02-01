Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopSAICABizcommunity.comIMC ConferenceMiWayAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Mama Money and AFC Commercial Bank partner for money transfers to Zimbabwe

1 Feb 2023
Mama Money - a rapidly growing fintech that offers cross-border money transfer and banking services - has partnered with AFC Commercial Bank, a market leader in Zimbabwe with a reliable and robust payout network.
Source: Supplied. Matthieu Coquillon and Raphael Grojnowski, co-founders of Mama Money.
Source: Supplied. Matthieu Coquillon and Raphael Grojnowski, co-founders of Mama Money.

This partnership allows Mama Money customers to easily send money to any AFC Commercial Bank branch for cash collection at 45 locations across Zimbabwe.

It’s estimated that the monthly remittance flows from South Africa to Zimbabwe range between $30 to $60m through both formal and informal channels and accounts for over 10% of the country’s GDP, according to the World Bank.

But the cost of sending money to Zimbabwe can significantly reduce the impact that remittances have as these funds are predominantly used for critical needs such as school fees, healthcare, and housing.

Tackling high money transfer costs

In 2015 the average cost of sending money from South Africa was 14%. This is the same year that Mama Money launched with a fee of just 5%. Today, the average cost of sending money from South Africa is 7%, which is much closer to the worldwide average of 6%.

Mama Money played a leading role in reducing the cost of money transfers from South Africa as the company’s founders, Raphael Grojnowski and Matthieu Coquillon, started the business to make a positive impact on the lives of under-served migrant communities in South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Gbenga Okejimi, World Remit's country manager for Ghana and Nigeria.
Migrants hard hit in cost of living crisis, finds survey

4 Jan 2023

Mama Money facilitates money transfers to over 50 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe. The fintech’s key markets for money transfers include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It also offers banking services and money transfers to South Africa from Europe and other regions.

Nicolas Vonthron, chief executive officer at Mama Money said: “We have made a lot of progress in bringing down the cost of money transfers, but there is still more we can do to support the Zimbabwean community in South Africa.

"We want to reduce the cost even further and offer a super reliable service. Our partnership with AFC Commercial Bank will help us achieve this and we’re extremely excited to see the impact this will have for people who need an easier way to send money to Zimbabwe.”

Global expansion goals

Our goal when the company started, was to bring down the cost of money transfers. We feel that we have achieved this, and now want to reduce the cost even more as we expand and launch our services in more countries around the world.”

“We feel we have made a lot of progress in bringing the price down. There’s a lot more we want to do to support the Zimbabwe community in South Africa."

Ken Chitando, managing director at AFC Commercial Bank added: “With our extensive network in Zimbabwe, it is very easy and convenient for recipients to collect their cash no matter where they are in the country, and we are continuously expanding our network.

"We are confident that this relationship will add convenience to all our customers as we expand our financial services countrywide."

Together, Mama Money and AFC Commercial Bank are improving access to critical financial services in under-served communities in both South Africa and Zimbabwe by making it easier, faster, and more affordable to send and receive money.

NextOptions
Read more: Zimbabwe, remittances, Mama Money

Related

Source: Supplied. Gbenga Okejimi, World Remit's country manager for Ghana and Nigeria.
Migrants hard hit in cost of living crisis, finds survey4 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters. Zimbabwean medical workers sit outside Sally Mugabe Hospital during a strike by state doctors and nurses to press for higher pay, in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 20, 2022.
Over 4,000 Zimbabwean doctors and nurses left the country in 202121 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied. Nathaniel Nyika, chief investment officer of Norsad Capital; Kenny Nwosu, chief executive officer of Norsad Capital; Thomas Sakala chief executive officer of IDBZ and Dr Reggie Dangarembwa head of credit and policy.
Zimbabwean businesses in line to receive capital injection14 Sep 2022
Source: Reuters.
Zimbabwe measles outbreak blamed on sect gatherings kills 157 children17 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Mark Dankworth, president of business development Africa at leading pan-African fintech enablement partner, Ukheshe Technologies.
Fintechs are set to transform cross-border payments in Africa20 Jul 2022
Source:
Cliquefin and SA banks close gap in access to financial services25 Mar 2022
How will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy
SA AirlinesHow will Airlink's Durban to Harare flights benefit the economy8 Mar 2022
Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present the 2020 National Budget at Parliament Building in Harare, Zimbabwe, 14 November, 2019. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe sells gold refinery stake for $49m30 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz