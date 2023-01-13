Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MiWayAICPA & CIMABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking News South Africa

Finance trends

Finance trends

Advertising trends

Trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


South Africa's ANC: monetary policy should factor in growth, jobs and rand

13 Jan 2023
South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) resolved at a party conference that monetary policy should be implemented "in a balanced manner, taking into account growth, employment and exchange rate factors," a document seen by Reuters showed.
Source: Reuters. A delegate stands near a banner during the 55th national conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 18 December, 2022.
Source: Reuters. A delegate stands near a banner during the 55th national conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, 18 December, 2022.

The document on the conference resolutions also said the constitutional independence of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) must be reaffirmed and that the private ownership of the bank must be corrected in a way that does not enrich speculators or overburden public finances.

There was no mention in the conference resolutions on economic transformation of altering the mandate of the Sarb by means of a constitutional amendment, an issue that has spooked investors in the past because the bank has a strong reputation for acting independently.

The private ownership of the bank must be corrected in a way that does not enrich speculators or overburden public finances.

The central bank's primary focus, as spelled out in the constitution, is currently "to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth".

ANC chairman, Gwede Mantashe last week told Bloomberg that the party wanted the central bank's mandate to be expanded, briefly causing the rand to fall.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: ANC, SARB, South African Reserve Bank, Gwede Mantashe, monetary policy

Related

Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
Government to take on Eskom debt in staggered way1 day ago
Source © Byju's
South Africa opening up on- and offshore licensing rounds28 Dec 2022
Why finding a new head for struggling Eskom won't end the blackouts
Why finding a new head for struggling Eskom won't end the blackouts19 Dec 2022
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments
Remaining ahead of shifting trends will be key to successful property investments13 Dec 2022
Source:
South African middle-class workers buckling under severe credit stress7 Dec 2022
Real commercial property capital growth expected to return to negative territory
Real commercial property capital growth expected to return to negative territory2 Dec 2022
Source:
SA Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by 75 basis points in a split decision25 Nov 2022
South Africa still has space to raise rates, says Kganyago
South Africa still has space to raise rates, says Kganyago2 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz