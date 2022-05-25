TymeGlobal appoints new Group general counsel

Tyme, one of the fastest growing digital banking groups globally, has hired Diana The as Group general counsel, effective immediately.

Source: Supplied.

A proven track record

Source: Supplied. Diana The, new Group general counsel for TymeGlobal

Diana joins from Eng and Co LLC, an independent law firm and a member of the PwC network, where she led the payments and digital assets practice, as well as co-headed the Investment Funds practice.Prior to this, Diana served at Aon as chief counsel for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa for five and a half years, before taking on a business role as director of Business Operations and Strategy.With more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry, Diana has held senior positions both in-house and in private practice.She is known to have a proven track record directing strategic vision, building and leading legal teams across geographies, and developing and implementing legal, compliance and corporate governance frameworks across the legal and financial-services industry.Diana’s experience cuts across different asset classes and financial sectors: from alternative investments (private equity, venture capital), to retail asset management and insurance sectors as well as investment consulting, financial advisory and wealth management.In addition to Aon, she has led the legal functions at Eastspring Investments, part of Prudential plc in Asia and Harmony Capital Group, among others.Coenraad Jonker, executive chair of Tyme, says in a statement: “Diana brings a proven track record of strategic thinking, pragmatic legal advice, and Asia experience, which is critical for Tyme’s continued growth."As we expand our operations, Diana’s knowledge and expertise will help us move forward as we grow our digital bank footprint, and integrate further into the Singapore fintech community.”