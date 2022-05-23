The dynamic 21st century workplace

Many of the changes in the workplace are driven by technological advances, which means that the ongoing evolution of workplaces and the workforce will continue to be the new norm for the foreseeable future. What are the different factors that play a role in this evolution?
Multi-generation collaboration
Generations X and Y work together with millennials and baby boomers, and Generation Z (born after 1998) is also joining the workforce in greater numbers – a perfect case study in collaboration and innovative problem solving!Beneficial automation of tasks
Understanding the activities that are most susceptible to automation
from a technical perspective offers an excellent opportunity to rethink how workers engage with their jobs and how digital labour platforms can better connect individuals, teams, and projects. The biggest challenges are the workforce and organisational changes that leaders will have to put in place when automation upends entire business processes, and more specifically, the culture of their organisations.Improving culture and workplace wellness
Companies are using wellness programmes to lower absenteeism, attract talent, and save on healthcare costs, while employees themselves become more health conscious. This type of investment in staff creates an environment where people want to work and where they feel valued.Work spaces can promote culture
Many 'open plan’ workspaces have been designed for extroverts and their need for lots of stimulation. However, it is important to accommodate both introverts and extroverts in the workplace, so mobile and flexible workspaces need to become the order of the day!
With the increased presence of younger generations, and more employees working remote, the workplace dress code will likely continue to be increasingly casual.AR and VR can improve recruiting and training
Gen Z and millennials want their companies to incorporate virtual reality into the workplace and the technology that employees are experiencing outside of work naturally influence most of them to desire the same tech at their place of work. Virtual and augmented reality can help to close the experience gap for job seekers and allow employee training to be more engaging, less expensive and free of distractions.The evolution of flexible learningWits Plus
is becoming a version 2.0 of itself: lean and efficient, embedded in the faculties and facilitating educational pathways to fulfil different – and changing – student needs. The incorporation of the Wits Language School
in Wits Plus, along with our goal of expanding part-time programmes and short course offerings, are both important to better serve the public need for training and development.
We found that a hybrid of remote and online courses suits many people who may prefer not to commute to campus and allow them to have some flexibility when they learn. Future changes will continue to impact the way that we deliver and construct education in a bite-sized format that can work for just-in-time learning and preparation for the workplace.
