RIP SAISC CEO Paolo Trinchero

Paolo Trinchero, CEO of the Southern African Institute of Steel Construction (SAISC), passed away on 21 August at the age of 53 following a brave battle with cancer.

He was involved in the steel industry for some 30 years, having graduated with a BSc in Civil Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in 1990. Following this, Trinchero completed his master’s degree in 1993, where he was introduced to the workings of the SAISC through the Steel Design Code Committee. After spending some additional time as a lecturer at Wits, Paolo joined the SAISC in 1998 as a consulting development engineer and technology director.

To gain some commercial experience, he then joined Macsteel Trading as an engineering manager in 2003 to start its cellular beam division, and ultimately became group business development and technical director at Macsteel Corporate Services. Throughout his 11 years at Macsteel, Trinchero never lost touch with the SAISC and in 2013, he returned to the institute as its CEO.

Technical and business acumen

Said Amanuel Gebremeskel, SAISC acting CEO: “I knew Paolo since 2011 when I joined the institute, and he was a member of the board. Paolo was absolutely dedicated to the interests of the steel industry and his colleagues – there was nothing that he wouldn’t do to promote structural steel.

He was unique in mixing both technical and business acumen to promote the industry’s agenda which allowed him to be on industry policy committees while also serving on technical committees.

"Given all the industry turmoil during his tenure, I think it is fair to say that Paolo’s greatest contribution to the local steel construction industry is that today, the steel institute in South Africa is still in existence – and which, incidentally, is one of only six such institutes around the world.”

Passionate about steel

Trinchero was passionate about anything related to steel: from its many practical applications in projects to the annual celebration of its many uses in the annual Steel Awards, and in the technical knowledge-sharing SAISC breakfasts, sessions and other forums he led over the years. He was equally passionate about communicating steel’s myriad uses and applications throughout industry and in daily life – and the importance and relevance of the SAISC as a representative industry body.

Trinchero was also a tireless, selfless and dedicated champion of the steel sector at public and private sector levels, doing everything he could for the good of the sector in the face of the last few very challenging years which it has faced. In this regard, all facets of innovation – including ‘green’ or renewable steel - really fascinated him, and he was a strong proponent of innovation and sustainability throughout the sector.

Trinchero was in addition an enthusiastic driver of the steel sector’s participation in the development of pan-African infrastructure: from mining projects to commercial high-rise buildings and other steel structures.

An academic at heart

Said Denise Sherman, SAISC marketing director: “Having worked with Paolo for just under seven years, I can say that he employed a calm and measured, considerate, and diplomatic approach to his work. Paolo was methodical and disciplined and understood the intricacies of the industry.

He was able to engage with role players from all parts of the value chain, with respect - motivated by a deep desire to see people and business succeed.

"An academic at heart, Paolo's ‘happy place’ was sharing his passion and knowledge to equip the next generation of engineers. Heartfelt messages of condolence have been pouring in from former Wits students, sharing what an ongoing impact he had on their career development.

‘New Generation’ education fund

"Sadly, because of the decrease in education funding the SAISC's ability to engage extensively with universities diminished over the years. Paolo poured a tremendous amount of effort into trying to win back that financial support. Industry turmoil took a heavy toll on him. As a way of honouring his legacy, the SAISC is setting up a ‘New Generation’ education fund aimed at reinvigorating university engagement programmes which support sustainability, growth and innovation in the steel sector.

I concur with Amanuel in saying the fact that we still have an institute is a credit to Paolo's character and his ability to steer the ship through troubled waters to explore new horizons.

"He understood that the strength of the industry - and the institute - lay in technical competence and a sense of community. I hope that his legacy of care, concern and technical strength will live on in the people and the institute which he leaves behind.”

An open invitation industry memorial service will take place at the Country Club Johannesburg, Auckland Park – Napier Road from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.