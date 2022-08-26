All the 2022 Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction Awards winners

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) recently hosted the Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards. This year's awards had 12 categories that recognised companies and individuals who support the gender transformation, development, and mentorship of women in the industry.
2022 ERWIC Awards winners. Source: Supplied
“These awards should always stand as the clarion call for gender transformation within the construction sector, showcasing the strength of women and serving as a vision of what women can achieve when given the necessary support,” said infrastructure and public works deputy minister Noxolo Kiviet who was in attendance.
2022 award winners
Project Delivery Excellence of the Year – Grade 1
- Winner: Boitsholo Trading and Projects CC, Coega Feltex Trim Factory Pretoria project
- Second place: Sbonzin Trading, Upgrading of Gravel Roads to Surface Roads, including Stormwater project
Project Delivery Excellence of the Year – Grade 2–4
- Winner: Tumagole Trading Enterprise, Renovations of the City of Johannesburg Recreation Centre project
- Second place: Magiya Women’s Developers, Construction of Stormwater in the Mhluzi Ward 25 project
- Third place: Letsogo Trading Enterprise, Upgrading of the Hans Coetzee Road project
Project Delivery Excellence of the Year – Grade 5–6
- Winner: Mampumi Trading, Buhlebuyeta Primary School (refurbishment of 13 classrooms) project
- Second place: Philcorn Group, Electrification of Driekoppies, Makaung, Malepetleke, Nghalalume project
Project Delivery Excellence of the Year – Grade 7 upwards
- Winner: Oakantswe Construction & Projects, Nellmapius Ext 22 (erf 1223 and 12224) project
- Second place: Motheo Construction Group, new Graaf Reinet TVET College project
Rural Project of the Year
- Winner: Kgothatso Electrical, Electrification of 50 Households in the Boikhutsong Village project
- Second place: Africa Hlahla Investments, Upgrading of Arlington Access Road project
- Third place: Quantum Leap Investments 656, Imvani 145 Low-Cost Housing project
Mentoring Entity of the Year
- Winner: Thabomeleng Construction Group
- Second place: Masoko Construction CC
- Third place: Kgothatso Electrical
Transformation Entity of the Year
- Winner: Thabomeleng Construction Group
- Second place: KNM Projects
Innovative Entity of the Year
- Winner: Bashoeshoe Investments and Projects
- Second place: Siphumelele Business Enterprice
- Third place: Thabomeleng Construction Group
Business Resilience of the Year (Covid-19)
- Winner: Quantum Leap Investments 656
- Second place: Moshiki Trading Enterprise
- Third place: Letsogo Trading Enterprise
Youth-owned Women Construction Entity of the Year
- Winner: Yibanathi Mtirara, Magz Projects
- Second place: Mpumelelo Angel Lekhuleni, Mpumistone Projects
- Third place: Kgothatso Matsogo, Kgothatso Electrical
Women-owned Construction Entity of the Year
- Winner: Malebogo Lobelo, Lobelo Building Contractors
- Second place: Lynette Mazibuko, Lenda Construction and Supply Services
- Third place: Mafani Nelly Dasheka, Quantum Leap Investments 656
Women Mentor of the Year
- Winner: Itumeleng Mohoang, Thabomeleng Construction Group
Exceptional Woman in Construction Contributor of the Year
- Winner: Itumeleng Mohoang, Thabomeleng Construction Group
- Second place: Mafani Nelly Dasheka, Quantum Leap Investments 656
- Third place: Faith Tshepiso Mabena, Nokhanya Services