Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday, 25 May, said it had signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.

Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

Above-inflation increase

The union, which embarked on a strike on 11 May demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board - on basic pay and allowances - backdated to 1 April 2022.The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority-owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of R5,000, the union said."The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa)," Numsa said in a statement late Wednesday."We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at AMSA is over."ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5% increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements.