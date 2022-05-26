Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa)," Numsa said in a statement late Wednesday.
"We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at AMSA is over."
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.
The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5% increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements.