Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

26 May 2022
By: Nelson Banya
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Wednesday, 25 May, said it had signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

The union, which embarked on a strike on 11 May demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board - on basic pay and allowances - backdated to 1 April 2022.

The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority-owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of R5,000, the union said.

Seifsa calls on SMEs to make their voices heard at Mainstreaming the Steel Master Plan Conference
Seifsa calls on SMEs to make their voices heard at Mainstreaming the Steel Master Plan Conference

9 May 2022


Above-inflation increase


"The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa)," Numsa said in a statement late Wednesday.

"We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at AMSA is over."

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

The company had tabled a final offer of 7%, made up of a 5% increase across the board on all remuneration elements as well as a 2% cash equivalent based on all remuneration elements.
Read more: Numsa, ArcelorMittal SA, steel manufacturing, Nelson Banya

