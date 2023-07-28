BPAS Architects' Curro Durbanville makes World Architecture Festival shortlist

BPAS Architects has been shortlisted in the Completed Buildings - School category of the 2023 World Architecture Festival for its work on the Curro Durbanville High School. The project was completed during the pandemic and unveiled in early 2022.

Curro Durbanville High School. Source: Supplied

"We are truly honoured to be shortlisted for the World Architecture Festival," says Landseer Collen, architect and director at BPAS Architects.

"The Curro Durbanville High School project represents our commitment to creating powerful new spaces that inspire and facilitate positive educational environments. We take pride in the work we produce, so this recognition is a huge testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team.”

Curro Durbanville High School. Source: Supplied

The design of the 9,800m2 campus, situated just outside Cape Town, draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape, incorporating elements of form, texture, and scale. The U-shaped building footprint aims to create a welcoming forecourt for learners and visitors, while the layout aims to promote constant interaction between spaces.

According to BPAS Architects, it challenges the conventional classroom typology and fosters flexibility and adaptability for future needs.

Curro Durbanville High School. Source: Supplied

The World Architecture Festival will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 29 November to 1 December. BPAS Architects will present their design live to an international jury and delegates, competing for the title in their category.

Winners in each category will have the opportunity to present their projects to a 'super-jury', which will decide the World Building or Future Project of the Year.