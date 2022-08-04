Industries

    Golden Gate Dinosaur Interpretive Centre nearing completion

    4 Aug 2022
    The R83.5m Dinosaur Interpretive Centre at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park in Clarens, Free State, is nearing completion. The centre will primarily serve as an interactive museum as well as a scientific research station preserving the remains of the archaeological site where one of the oldest known dinosaur nesting grounds was discovered in 2012.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Matthew Simmonds, contracts director at GVK-Siya Zama, which was responsible for building the centre, says the architectural design called for brickwork in patterns that resemble dinosaur scales, presenting a unique challenge for the construction team.

    “In addition, the centre is situated at the bottom of a massive sandstone rock outcrop and the facebrick used for construction had to be strategically selected to match the colour of the sandstone, with a view to matching and enhancing the beauty and aesthetics of the landscape. The building also has rooftop vegetation to further ensure it merges with the surrounding landscape,” says Simmonds.

    Internally, the centre will feature an exhibition floor and laboratories, which make up about 2,500m2 of floor space.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Interior work ongoing

    Construction of the centre commenced in 2019 and reached practical completion in March this year. Despite delays due to the pandemic, GVK-Siya Zama handed over the building in March and has since been conducting additional work on the interior of the building.

    While the design of the building presented its own challenges, the area and terrain where the centre is located also presented their own set of complications, with the site team having to endure harsh weather conditions and find ways to get materials to the remote location.

    “Some materials had to be transported from Johannesburg to ensure the quality and reliability of the construction materials,” notes Simmonds.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    'Once-in-a-lifetime project'

    “With the right mix of subcontractors, suppliers and core team members, we have been able to deliver an exceptional building that will no doubt enthral, educate and illuminate current and future generations for many years to come.

    “For me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime project. In fact, it is so interesting and different that I took my family to the site two or three times during the course of the project. It's certainly what I would consider a legacy project – for GVK-Siya Zama and for me,” concludes Simmonds.

