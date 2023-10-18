Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderWoodford GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Safety Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Sumitomo Rubber SA lends technical support to RAF/SATMC road safety programme

18 Oct 2023
Issued by: Sumitomo Dunlop
This Transport Month and beyond, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA) is supporting a joint programme by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC), aiming to ramp up tyre safety education and enforcement across South Africa.
Keith Phelps, group training manager: truck and bus at SRSA, providing technical training support to upskill traffic and road safety officers during the roadshow in Jozini
Keith Phelps, group training manager: truck and bus at SRSA, providing technical training support to upskill traffic and road safety officers during the roadshow in Jozini

Keith Phelps, group training manager: truck and bus at SRSA, has been providing technical training support to upskill Traffic and Road Safety Officers around how to spot risky or illegal tyres that pose a threat to road safety.

This is part of an ongoing partnership between the RAF and the SATMC, where the focus is on empowering officers to better enforce tyre-related laws and regulations correctly and to educate commuters on various aspects of tyre safety.

By the end of the year, more than 1000 traffic officers are expected to have been trained.

Safety successes

Last month, a Gauteng roadshow saw more than 200 traffic officers trained and close to 2000 traffic fines issued for unsafe and illegal tyres during a two-hour education roadblock. In Jozini earlier this month, more than 180 officers were upskilled to spot dangerous tyres. The initiative also included an educational roadblock set up at the Jozini N2 intersection, to educate commuters about tyre safety and ensure that they get proper technical information on their tyres.

A Gqeberha roadshow was held from 12 to 13 October, where around 300 traffic officers participated. Another will take place in Cape Town from 26 to 27 October involving the metro’s entire traffic department.

Phelps takes the law enforcement officers through what to look out for in terms of tyre wear patterns, sidewall damage, retreaded tyres, and more, that could affect the roadworthiness and legality of a tyre.

The training covers topics such as the importance of tyre safety, how to identify safe tyres (including tyre construction, markings, fitment, tread depth standards, and more), how to maintain tyres properly, and the dangers of illegal and unsafe second-hand tyres.

Says Phelps, “Road users need to know the dangers of operating vehicles with worn or poorly inflated tyres, and traffic officers need to be able to identify and weed out unroadworthy tyres and vehicles.”

Phelps empowering officers to enforce tyre-related laws, check for tyre wear patterns, damage and roadworthiness of a tyre
Phelps empowering officers to enforce tyre-related laws, check for tyre wear patterns, damage and roadworthiness of a tyre

Tread safely for road safety

Data from the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) State of Road Safety Report for the period January to December 2021 shows that 41% of crashes occurred due to tyre burst prior to the crash, while a further 15% of crashes were due to smooth tyres. Meanwhile, South Africa’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016-2030 notes that “...tyres are a major issue as both burst and smooth tyres suggest tyres not being replaced or maintained regularly enough to maintain required roadworthiness standards. To address this and other issues greater emphasis needs to be placed on law enforcement interventions aimed at ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy.”

Nduduzo Chala, SATMC managing executive, said, “Being the sole point of contact between a vehicle and the road, tyres play a crucial role in vehicle performance, handling, and safety on the roads. As the SATMC and RAF, we know that equipping law enforcement and road users with the knowledge of proper tyre safety is an essential step in our ongoing battle against road accidents in South Africa."

RAF road safety senior manager, Siphamandla Gumbi, added, “The RAF conducts countrywide workshops, educational programmes and marketing campaigns to promote safe walking, driving, cycling, and passenger habits, and to empower the enforcement of road rules. In this regard, we have partnered with experts in tyre usage such as the SATMC in order to continue the fight against road crash injuries and fatalities by increasing awareness and shifting the mindsets of all road users.”

The ongoing programme will include educational roadshows and on-road educational roadblocks in all nine provinces of South Africa, with special emphasis on major transport hubs like KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng. A total of 12 sessions will be conducted until March 2024.

According to the SATMC, illicit trade of tyres into South Africa, coupled with the country’s unregulated second-hand tyre industry, are posing a serious threat to the safety of South African consumers.

Better-informed consumers would result in a decline in the sale of such tyres, ultimately saving lives and improving road safety – a key goal of the Road Safety Partnership South Africa which Sumitomo Rubber SA is a member of.

The message is clear: Prioritise tyre care and safety. Buy reputable tyres. Choose new tyres over second-hand. Inflate tyres correctly. Ensure your tyre tread is above 1.6mm. Carry out wheel alignment, balancing and tyre rotation at recommended intervals.

NextOptions
Sumitomo Dunlop
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, known as Sumitomo Dunlop, is a leading tyre manufacturing organisation in South Africa. Sumitomo Dunlop manufactures the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for Africa.
Read more: Road Accident fund, Sumitomo Rubber SA, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa

Related

Dunlop Tyres to boost OE-quality tyres on SA roads with multibillion-rand plant upgrade
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres to boost OE-quality tyres on SA roads with multibillion-rand plant upgrade3 Oct 2023
Sumitomo Rubber SA CEO recognised for conscious and ethical leadership
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA CEO recognised for conscious and ethical leadership8 Sep 2023
Sumitomo Rubber SA CEO named a finalist in 2023 Conscious Companies Awards
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA CEO named a finalist in 2023 Conscious Companies Awards5 Sep 2023
Dunlop Tyres back at 2023 Festival of Motoring
Sumitomo DunlopDunlop Tyres back at 2023 Festival of Motoring13 Jul 2023
Thinking 'out of the box' inspires Dunlop-backed taxi tyre fitment centre
Sumitomo DunlopThinking 'out of the box' inspires Dunlop-backed taxi tyre fitment centre12 Jul 2023
Tread safely this school holiday with expert tyre tips from Dunlop
Sumitomo DunlopTread safely this school holiday with expert tyre tips from Dunlop15 Jun 2023
Urgent need for a comprehensive waste tyre management plan to guide dealers
Sumitomo DunlopUrgent need for a comprehensive waste tyre management plan to guide dealers12 Jun 2023
Load shedding and liability: Are you at fault for accidents at traffic lights?
Load shedding and liability: Are you at fault for accidents at traffic lights?12 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz