Mahindra South Africa bolsters leadership lineup with 3 new hires

Mahindra South Africa (MSA) has announced the appointment of three key executives to its leadership team.

Left: Nomonde Kweyi, Middle: Welisha Govender, Right: Fanie Smuts | Source: Supplied

The new executives join MSA as it readies itself for a new era of growth, driven by its refreshed portfolio of SUVs and bakkies and its renewed focus on customer value linked to the Mahindra brand’s commercial objectives.

The three executives, all industry veterans, are:

Head of sales: Fanie Smuts

Smuts is an automotive veteran with experience in virtually every aspect of the automotive value chain, including marketing, sales and aftersales.

He has served in various positions in these divisions at leading vehicle manufacturers, where he gained a deep understanding of every aspect of the automotive value chain. He will bring this experience to bear in his role at Mahindra South Africa.

Head of strategic marketing: Nomonde Kweyi

Kweyi joins Mahindra South Africa after a long and fruitful career in the transport and logistics industry, where she served in a leadership role for marketing and communication for the Southern African region.

Her experience includes local and international positions in several sectors, including telecommunications and professional services, and management roles in marketing and communications agencies.

She is an alumna of the Gordon Institute of Business Sciences, the University of Cape Town and the Vega School of Branding.

Head of human resources: Welisha Govender

Govender is qualified in industrial psychology and has fulfilled a leadership role in human resources, people and organisational development and transformation in various retail and telecommunications sectors. This has led to her appointment in a leadership role at Mahindra South Africa.