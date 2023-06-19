Industries

Toyota's new energy vehicles strategy and energy-saving initiatives

19 Jun 2023
Toyota has long been a proponent of new energy vehicles (NEVs). The company's foray into this segment pre-dates the term NEV if we think back to the introduction of the original Prius 25 years ago. The Prius is, of course, the first model to popularise the term hybrid in the automotive context.
At a recent press conference held at the Cape Town harbour, Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), reiterated the company’s stance on the future of mobility in SA. Kirby was in the Cape to herald the arrival of the Energy Observer, a sea-faring vessel that runs autonomously on renewable energy.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/



