Toyota's new energy vehicles strategy and energy-saving initiatives

Toyota has long been a proponent of new energy vehicles (NEVs). The company's foray into this segment pre-dates the term NEV if we think back to the introduction of the original Prius 25 years ago. The Prius is, of course, the first model to popularise the term hybrid in the automotive context.

At a recent press conference held at the Cape Town harbour, Andrew Kirby, president and CEO of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), reiterated the company’s stance on the future of mobility in SA. Kirby was in the Cape to herald the arrival of the Energy Observer, a sea-faring vessel that runs autonomously on renewable energy. Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...