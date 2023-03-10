Lamborghini's Aventador replacement engine info revealed

The good news for ICE fans is that the Aventador’s replacement will be powered by a V12 engine. However, the naturally aspirated unit will be mated with a trio of electric motors. It is being referred to as the brand’s very first high-performance electrified vehicle – (HPEV). The aim of hybridisation is to reduce overall CO2 emissions by 30% when compared to the Aventador Ultimae.
