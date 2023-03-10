Industries

Africa


Lamborghini's Aventador replacement engine info revealed

10 Mar 2023
A few months ago Lamborghini pulled the plug on the Aventador. The V12 supercar will soon be replaced and today the Italian supercar maker released engine info on the Aventador's replacement.
Lamborghini's Aventador replacement engine info revealed

The good news for ICE fans is that the Aventador’s replacement will be powered by a V12 engine. However, the naturally aspirated unit will be mated with a trio of electric motors. It is being referred to as the brand’s very first high-performance electrified vehicle – (HPEV). The aim of hybridisation is to reduce overall CO2 emissions by 30% when compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

SOURCE

Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

Image: Lamborghini
