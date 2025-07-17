Lamborghini Temerario GT3 is the company’s latest customer racecar

Lamborghini unveiled the long-awaited Huracan replacement in the US last year. That sports car has now spawned a customer racecar. Say hello to the Lamborghini Temerario GT3. This replacement for the Huracan GT3 racer will make its maiden at the Sebring 12 Hours in March of next year.

The company knew that it was going to build a Lamborghini Temerario GT3 from the get-go. As a result, the car was designed with competition in mind. The racer has an adapted version of the aluminium spaceframe, specifically modified to meet the structural and serviceability requirements of racing.

All aspects of the Temerario GT3 have been carefully optimised for competitio,n while the design team has also retained the essence of the production car. The project draws on the experience of Lamborghini’s motorsport department with the Huracán GT3, which has achieved 96 titles worldwide in GT3 competitions over the past ten years.

