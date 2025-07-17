More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Sales Executive Kempton Park
- Sales Consultant - Rent-to-Own Vechicles Kempton Park
Lamborghini Temerario GT3 is the company’s latest customer racecar
The company knew that it was going to build a Lamborghini Temerario GT3 from the get-go. As a result, the car was designed with competition in mind. The racer has an adapted version of the aluminium spaceframe, specifically modified to meet the structural and serviceability requirements of racing.
All aspects of the Temerario GT3 have been carefully optimised for competitio,n while the design team has also retained the essence of the production car. The project draws on the experience of Lamborghini’s motorsport department with the Huracán GT3, which has achieved 96 titles worldwide in GT3 competitions over the past ten years.
Continue reading on Double Apex...
Source: Double Apex
Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscapeGo to: https://doubleapex.co.za/