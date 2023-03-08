Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kia South AfricaWoodford GroupBizcommunity.comBroad MediaSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Manufacturing & Parts News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Global automaker Stellantis signs agreement to manufacture vehicles in SA

8 Mar 2023
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Stellantis, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the Dtic) to develop a Stellantis manufacturing facility in South Africa. The signing ceremony took place at the office of Ebrahim Patel, minister of trade, industry and competition, and was attended by TP Nchocho, CEO of the IDC, Samir Cherfan, Stellantis Middle East and Africa chief operating officer, and Leslie Ramsoomar, Stellantis South Africa managing director.
Image supplied
Image supplied

“I am pleased that Stellantis is looking to South Africa to expand its manufacturing footprint,” Patel said.

“The company is a large global- automaker, with a range of well-known brands. South Africa is a great investment destination with significant car-making capacity. We look forward to working closely with Stellantis to enable the company to set up a plant that will expand our manufacturing base and create local jobs,” he said.

“This is an important step in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan towards strengthening our leadership in the Middle East and Africa region and becoming a major player in South Africa,” said Cherfan,

“The manufacturing site in South Africa will be a new building block in our industrialization strategy that includes the plan to sell one million vehicles in the region by 2030 with 70% regional production autonomy and will bring us closer to our customers’ needs in the region.”

The manufacturing plant is planned for set up in a South African Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The aim is to complete this manufacturing project by 2025.

“An investment partner like Stellantis is an amazing opportunity for South Africa,” said Nchocho.

“Their track record in manufacturing plants around the world is impressive and we look forward to a joint venture with Stellantis to build a successful plant in South Africa. Another brick in the foundation towards our target of producing a million cars locally in SA.”

NextOptions
Read more: Industrial Development Corporation, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Stellantis

Related

The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry
The perks and challenges of Jozi's film industry3 Mar 2023
South African companies to showcase at Foodex
South African companies to showcase at Foodex2 Mar 2023
Source: Australian Footwear and Leather Show
SA's footwear and leather industry showcased in Australia16 Nov 2022
Stellantis to invest more than €300m in Morocco's Kenitra plant
Stellantis to invest more than €300m in Morocco's Kenitra plant11 Nov 2022
Source:
Liquor Amendment Bill might be further toughened up18 Oct 2022
Stellantis invests in Africar Group, launches used vehicle startup
Stellantis invests in Africar Group, launches used vehicle startup13 Sep 2022
Image source: olegdudko –
Businessman, accountant arrested for R35m IDC fraud27 May 2022
Source:
Digify Africa introduces digital skills programme10 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz